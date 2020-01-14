Iowa Football

Iowa running back Toren Young leaving program

After rushing for 432 yards in 2019, Young will forgo senior season

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) takes the hand off from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Iowa junior running back Toren Young announced Tuesday he is forgoing his final year of eligibility.

The Madison, Wis., native said he plans to graduate this spring and move on from college football. He told Hawkeye Nation he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“After long thoughts, prayers, and time spent with family, I have decided at this time I will forgo my fifth year at the University of Iowa and will shift my focus to, first and foremost, graduating, this spring, training, and preparing for my professional life both on and off the field,” Young wrote.

Young began the 2019 season as the backup running back to fellow junior Mekhi Sargent. Both were passed by freshman Tyler Goodson by the end of the season.

Young rushed 81 times for 432 yards (5.3 per carry) and one TD, a smaller workload than his 136 carries for 637 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

After redshirting in 2016, he played in seven 2017 games, carrying the ball 45 times for 193 yards and two scores.

“The last four years have truly been a blessing,” Young wrote. “I am thankful to have been a part of such a special program. I have built relationships and memories here that will last a lifetime.”

Safety Geno Stone and defensive end A.J. Epenesa have also announced their intentions to leave Iowa early to enter the NFL Draft.

