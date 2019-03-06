IOWA CITY — Reese Morgan, one of the most successful high school coaches in Iowa prep history, announced his retirement today after 19 seasons coaching offensive and defensive lines at the University of Iowa.

“On behalf of our coaches, players and fans, I want to wish Reese and Jo the best in this well-deserved retirement,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said in a release from Iowa. “Always the professional, Reese’s entire life has been dedicated to education and coaching.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside him and appreciative of what he has meant to our players, our program, and the University of Iowa.”

Morgan, 68, became part of the Iowa staff after eight years as head coach at Iowa City West High School. West won the state Class 4A titles in 1995, 1998 and 1999. Morgan left the program with a 26-game winning streak.

Between 1994 and 1999, his West High School teams were 62-7, while his overall record at West was 67-20. He has 146 career prep victories and is a member of the Iowa High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Morgan also served as a teacher (1973-92), assistant football coach (1973-77) and head football coach (1978-91) at Benton Community High School. He led Benton Community into the state playoffs on three occasions.

Morgan was Iowa’s tireless recruiter in the state and farther west into the plains.

“Coach Ferentz took a chance on me and I have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful Hawkeye program — it’s been an amazing experience,” Morgan said in the release. “I’ve always felt that we learn as much from our players as they learn from us. They teach us lessons that go beyond football. And when a player arrives lacking a little maturity and confidence but leaves as a young man prepared to tackle life, that’s the real reward for me.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Morgan knows the pizza at the Tabor Casey’s is the best in town (that would be from recruiting former Iowa defensive end Nate Meier). He’s met the Giltner (Neb.) High School football coach, who at the time was a truck driver, in a Giltner, Neb., gravel parking lot to talk about a player (former defensive end Drew Ott). He’s driven through Nebraska snowstorms to find players who live on farms a dozen or so miles outside of towns with populations of 600 people.

You have Morgan to thank for former Iowa and Minnesota Viking linebacker Chad Greenway of Mount Vernon, S.D., and former Iowa offensive tackle Riley Reiff of Parkston, S.D.

“There are football players everywhere,” Morgan said. “People like to think they can only be found in metropolitan areas or just from traditional programs or certain geographical parts of the country. There are guys everywhere. I mean Karl Klug up in Caledonia (the former Iowa D-lineman from Minnesota), no one was really recruiting him and it’s a little bit of a remote area, just north of Waukon, that’s a short drive.”

Morgan has coached three Outland Trophy winners, an award presented each year to the top interior offensive lineman in college football, at Iowa.

Brandon Scherff, who was recruited and coached by Morgan his first two years at Iowa, earned the 2014 Outland Trophy. Following the 2003 season, Robert Gallery became Iowa’s third Outland Trophy winner. As the head coach at Benton Community, Morgan coached Chad Hennings, the 1987 winner, who was a defensive tackle at the Air Force Academy. Hennings is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

In his last five seasons as Iowa’s offensive line coach (2007-11), Morgan coached a Hawkeye player who would go on to be a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

As tight ends coach in 2002, Morgan coached Dallas Clark to consensus All-America honors. Clark was also named winner of the John Mackey Award, which goes annually to college football’s top tight end. Clark was named to at least seven first team All-America teams.

“A genuine and authentic person, Reese handled every challenge we threw his way in magnificent fashion,” Ferentz said in the release. “Every player and coach who had the opportunity to work with Reese Morgan is much better for it.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT WEEKLY HAWKEYE NEWSLETTER Get ready for gameday with the #ONIOWA Hawkeye newsletter. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

“It’s like losing a great player — Reese’s shoes will be hard to fill.”

Morgan attended St. Mary’s High School in Lorain, Ohio. He lettered three times in football and one year in track and field. Reese was a four-year letterman (linebacker) at Wartburg College and was team captain as a senior in 1971.

Morgan earned his B.A. degree in education from Wartburg and earned a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

Morgan and his wife, Jo, have two daughters, Jessica and Caitlin, along with granddaughters Morgan and Hayden, and grandsons Cade and Jace.

l Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com