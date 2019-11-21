On Iowa Podcast: Illinois' resurgence, the bowl landscape, Tyler Barnes interview

Just as everyone was stuffing Illinois into the recycling bin …

Welcome back, Fighting Illini.

We give the Illini some respect. We also look at this realistically, whole body of work, and we see an Iowa win. Scott picked a healthy margin. I went with a classic two-score milk job.

We’ll see.

We talked Iowa’s bowl landscape. Start making calls on flights to San Diego, but, goodness gracious, make sure that shirt fits before you buy it. The Gator Bowl is in it. Could get weird if the Music City shakes loose. In fact, that’s the only one I could see Iowa fans being more excited about. The Gator? Everyone stay home and enjoy the holidays.

We talk Illinois game and take a walk around Twitter with everyone. People seem to blow right past the classic KF milk job in the second half last week. Iowa had a 20-6 halftime lead. Kirk Ferentz is going to ride that to shore nine times out of 10.

The Big Ten picks is always fun for me. I love talking with Scott about the Big Ten and what’s going on. I don’t get out of the Iowa realm much. It’s cool to see and talk about what other beat writers are dealing with (oh boy, Michigan State).

Also this week, Scott and I had a chance to talk with Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes. It was about 20 minutes. Listen to Tyler closely when he talks about the misses. The recruiting staff lives and dies on this stuff. You can hear the frustration in his voice when it comes to the misses and having coaches prepped and ready for each stage of recruiting. Frankly, the recruiting director’s job is every bit as intense and competitive as any coach’s job.

We appreciate Tyler’s time. Could’ve done two hours. Well, we did go over two hours for the 15th straight time. That’s college football’s longest two-hour podcast streak, by the way.

