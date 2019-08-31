Oliver Martin's first catch as a Hawkeye is a touchdown: Watch

At the start of the week, it wasn’t even certain Oliver Martin would be eligible this season.

Wednesday came the news that the Michigan transfer would be able to play immediately, and he made an impact in his first game as a Hawkeye.

Martin hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley with 10:06 remaining in the third quarter, the former Iowa City West prep’s first catch back in his hometown.

Martin’s score completed a seven-play, 82-yard drive and gave the Hawkeyes a 17-7 lead with the ensuing Keith Duncan extra point.