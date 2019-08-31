Iowa Football

Oliver Martin's first catch as a Hawkeye is a touchdown: Watch

Michigan transfer helps Iowa extend lead against Miami (Ohio)

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin at Iowa football media day. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

At the start of the week, it wasn’t even certain Oliver Martin would be eligible this season.

Wednesday came the news that the Michigan transfer would be able to play immediately, and he made an impact in his first game as a Hawkeye.

Martin hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley with 10:06 remaining in the third quarter, the former Iowa City West prep’s first catch back in his hometown.

Martin’s score completed a seven-play, 82-yard drive and gave the Hawkeyes a 17-7 lead with the ensuing Keith Duncan extra point.

