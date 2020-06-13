Iowa Football

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner injured in boating accident

Former walk-on is incumbent starting safety

Iowa safety Jack Koerner (28) dives in to finish a tackle of Purdue receiver David Bell (3) during a football game at Ki
Iowa safety Jack Koerner (28) dives in to finish a tackle of Purdue receiver David Bell (3) during a football game at Kinnick Stadium last Oct. 19. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Jack Koerner, a junior safety on the University of Iowa football team and member of the team’s 2020 Leadership Group, was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Friday night.

Koerner was transported to a local hospital with what Iowa’s sports information department said were non-life threatening injuries. Koerner had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner is a former walk-on from West Des Moines Dowling who was put on scholarship after last season when he had 81 tackles and an interception for the Hawkeyes. He started 11 games.

Koerner and Cole Coffin, both 21 of West Des Moines, were on a 2015 Seadoo jet ski that collided with a 1995 Envision boat at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. It’s not known who was driving. 

Coffin was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., with serious injuries.

The driver of the boat, Todd Gore, 56 of Port Barrington, Ill., and his two passengers were not injured.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

New dawn breaks in the Iowa football building

Former Iowa DB D.J. Johnson transferring to Purdue

Watch: Friday's Iowa football press conference with Kirk Ferentz

Families of black former Hawkeyes are starting to organize

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds hails 'resounding signal' of police reform as she signs bipartisan legislation

University of Iowa will stick with original fall semester calendar

Do public pool closures mean more drowning risk?

University of Iowa hospital staffers reject proposal to cut pay, eliminate raises

Step inside the calm of this Cedar Rapids bungalow

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.