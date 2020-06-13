Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner injured in boating accident

Jack Koerner, a junior safety on the University of Iowa football team and member of the team’s 2020 Leadership Group, was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Friday night.

Koerner was transported to a local hospital with what Iowa’s sports information department said were non-life threatening injuries. Koerner had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner is a former walk-on from West Des Moines Dowling who was put on scholarship after last season when he had 81 tackles and an interception for the Hawkeyes. He started 11 games.

Koerner and Cole Coffin, both 21 of West Des Moines, were on a 2015 Seadoo jet ski that collided with a 1995 Envision boat at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. It’s not known who was driving.

Coffin was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., with serious injuries.

The driver of the boat, Todd Gore, 56 of Port Barrington, Ill., and his two passengers were not injured.