Iowa's Daviyon Nixon finalist for Outland Trophy, Tyler Linderbaum finalist for Rimington Award

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Award, it was announced Tuesday.

The award goes to the top center in college football. Linderbaum is a sophomore from Solon.

The other finalists are Josh Myers of Ohio State and Landon Dickerson of Alabama. Linderbaum recently was named first-team All-Big Ten Conference center by media covering the league, though Myers was the first-team choice in the coaches vote.

Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best lineman in college football. Nixon’s competition for the award is Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Nixon last week was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and its Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The winners of the awards will be announced in January.

