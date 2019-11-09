Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Report: Grades, numbers, notes, injuries and more

MADISON, Wis. — Iowa fans can hold off on booking any travel to Indianapolis this year.

Faced with a must-win game against No. 13 Wisconsin, the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes could not take advantage of key opportunities Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, losing 24-22. Here’s a closer look at the loss:

Play of the game

THE SETUP: Trailing 24-16, a 75-yard pass from Nate Stanley to Tyrone Tracy on the first play of the drive resulted in a touchdown with 3:12 to go. Iowa needed a two-point conversion to tie the score.

WHAT HAPPENED: Quarterback Nate Stanley executed a draw, dropping back before tucking the ball and running. He found a gap, but Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr and safety Eric Burrell combined for a high-low tackle. Orr stopped him at his shin. That gave Burrell enough time to assist on the tackle and deny the conversion.

THE RESULT: Down two with just over three minutes remaining, Iowa could not stop Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin offense. Taylor’s 42-yard run on the second play of the drive essentially served as the dagger.

Grades

Marc Morehouse: B

The umpire got in the way. And so did the Badgers, I mean, they did.

Mike Hlas: C

Iowa should get itself one of those Jonathan Taylors. I hear good things.

John Steppe: C+

Iowa had an engraved invitation to get back into the game and couldn’t take advantage with its Big Ten West aspirations on the line.

By the numbers

8 — Failed Iowa third-down conversions against the Badgers.

8.1 — Taylor’s yards per carry. The Hawkeyes entered play allowing only 2.9 yards per carry in conference play.

9 — Wisconsin wins against Iowa in the last 12 matchups.

22 — Iowa kicker Keith Duncan’s 22nd field goal of 2019 broke the school record for field goals in a single season.

2015 — The last year the Hawkeyes have left Camp Randall victorious. Prior to the second half, 2015 was also the last time Iowa converted a third down at Camp Randall before Stanley’s third-and-goal TD pass to Nico Ragaini early in the fourth quarter.

Notes

• The Heartland Trophy will remain in Madison for the fourth consecutive year. Taylor said the Wisconsin staff took the Heartland Trophy, among other trophies, out of the cases at the beginning of the season to keep Wisconsin looking forward.

• The Heartland Trophy game marks the second of four trophy games for the Hawkeyes. Iowa will compete for the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy next week against Minnesota and the Heroes Trophy at Nebraska Nov. 29.

• Stanley completed his 35th consecutive start at quarterback, the third longest active streak in college football.

• Farther up Interstate 94, No. 17 Minnesota upset No. 4 Penn State to keep a two-game lead in the Big Ten West. Minnesota can clinch the Big Ten West title with wins in two of its next three games.

• Iowa true freshman offensive guard Justin Britt did not play, leaving the possibility of redshirting open. Freshman safety Dane Belton appeared in his third game, leaving him with one more game before needing to decide whether to redshirt.

• The Badgers honored their 1998 and 1999 Rose Bowl teams at halftime. Those teams defeated the Hawkeyes 31-0 and 41-3, respectively.

• Iowa was the first team to score in the first quarter against Wisconsin since Northwestern did so Sept. 28. That was also via a field goal. The Badgers finished with 24 points in that game, too.

• Wisconsin had eight penalties that cost them 63 yards. That included a false start on fourth-and-2 that forced the Badgers to attempt a field goal instead of going for it in the first quarter. They missed the field goal, giving Iowa plenty of momentum until a Stanley fumble.

• Taylor ran for 250 yards against the Hawkeyes. No other running back has totaled 250-plus rushing yards against Iowa this century.

Injury report

Tight end Nate Weiting was in uniform but did not see the field in the loss. Sam LaPorta made his first career start in place of Weiting and had one catch for 16 yards.

Wide receiver Brandon Smith, who suffered an ankle injury against Purdue, did not play.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will return to Kinnick Stadium next weekend with undefeated Minnesota on the docket. The Gophers upset Penn State 31-26 earlier Saturday.

A loss would mathematically eliminate the Hawkeyes from Big Ten championship contention. The team’s path to Indianapolis is already bleak, requiring three Minnesota losses and two Wisconsin losses while the Hawkeyes win out.

If it’s any consolation for the Hawkeyes, Wisconsin will be rooting for them. A Minnesota loss to Iowa would allow the Badgers to control their own destiny.

“Oh sure, we’ll root for Iowa,” linebacker Zach Baun said. “We already beat them.”