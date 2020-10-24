Iowa football at Purdue: Live updates, how to watch

What not long ago seemed unlikely is now reality. Iowa football is back. The Hawkeyes open their shortened, Big Ten-only 2020 season Saturday at Purdue.

Will the season end in Indiana, too, with a spot in the Big Ten championship game? The schedule is tough, but doable. If the Hawkeyes want to win the West, they’ll need Spencer Petras — who makes his first start — to be the guy at QB to get the ball to all the returning weapons.

And of course the uncertainty hanging over this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t gone away. Purdue is without head coach Jeff Brohm after he tested positive. But no Big Ten games were canceled this week and the Hawkeyes know they have to lay very, very low if they want to play out the schedule.

Stay tuned for live updates from Iowa-Purdue. Here’s the breakdown from The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson.

Iowa at Purdue game details

Kickoff time: 2:40 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 391

Listen online: TuneIn