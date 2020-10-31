Iowa football vs. Northwestern: Live updates, how to watch

The Big Ten’s opening Saturday to an unusual season brought very different results for Iowa and Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes (0-1, 0-1) left Purdue “frustrated, sad, upset” following a 24-20 loss after leading in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) put the frustration of last year’s 3-9 season in the past with a 43-3 win over Maryland.

Now, the Big Ten West foes meet at Kinnick Stadium for the latest game in a series that has been even in the 21st century — so even that you might even call it a rivalry.

While the intensity on the field should reflect that, it will be a strange day for thousands of Iowa fans who normally would be tailgating and cheering on the Hawkeyes at Kinnick.

So everyone will be watching on TV (and following our live updates here of course).

Iowa vs. Northwestern game details

Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN.com

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 202

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Northwestern live updates