Fun Facts: Northwestern-Iowa, Stephen Colbert edition

1. Iowa and Northwestern have split their last 6, 8, 10, 18, 20 and 26 games.

2. The Hawkeyes have won their last six home-openers.

3. When Iowa played Northwestern 100 years ago, its 20-0 victory began a 20-game winning streak that stretched from November 1920 to October 1923.

4. The Wildcats lead the Big Ten in scoring margin, scoring defense, total offense, total defense, rushing offense, and fewest sacks allowed. Of course, everyone in the league has played just once, and Northwestern played Maryland.

5. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey and Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk were teammates and roommates … at Indiana. They were team captains last year.

6. Wildcats Coach Pat Fitzgerald has 100 career wins. No other Northwestern coach had 50.

7. Iowa hasn’t had a regular-season game canceled since 1963.

8. Both teams have won their last three bowl games.

9. Northwestern’s 43-3 win over Maryland last Saturday was its most-lopsided victory in a Big Ten game since it beat Illinois 48-0 in 1970, and its most-lopsided in a season-opener since it thrashed Boston College 45-0 in 1961.

10. The Wildcats were 8-1 in the Big Ten in 2018, 1-8 last year.

11. Northwestern father-and-son running backs Damian Anderson (1997-2001) and Drake Anderson (present) have a combined 5,258 rushing yards.

12. Iowa’s Chuck Hartlieb threw seven touchdown passes at Northwestern in 1987. That remains the Big Ten’s single-game record. Iowa’s Chuck Long threw six touchdown passes at Northwestern three years earlier.

13. Northwestern and Iowa were the winners of the last two Holiday Bowls. The game won’t be held this season.

14. Northwestern has the Gallagher brothers, Blake and Bryce. The more famous Gallagher brothers, of course, are Liam and Noel, formerly of the band Oasis. Noel won’t wear a mask.

15. The Wildcats have players from 28 different states, but none from Iowa.

16. Iowa’s 20-0 win at Northwestern last year was the Hawkeyes’ first shutout of Northwestern since its 64-0 win in 1981. Iowa hasn’t been blanked since it lost 31-0 to Illinois in 2000.

17. Since the start of 2019, Iowa is 11th in scoring in Big Ten conference games (20.2 ppg) and Northwestern is 14th (15.7) even with its 43 against Maryland last week.

18. Dan Orlovsky will be ESPN’s analyst on its telecast of this game. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons, but appeared in just 26 games. He is the father of triplet sons. His wife punked him good earlier this year.

19. Northwestern alumni include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, then known as Meghan Markle.

20. Northwestern is ranked 24th in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Global Universities Rankings. Iowa was 160th.