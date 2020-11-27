Iowa football vs. Nebraska: Live score updates, how to watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) have won three straight games since an 0-2 start and debuted at No. 24 in this season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. Now they host Nebraska (1-3) looking to win the Heroes Trophy for the sixth straight year.

A big factor in Iowa’s recent winning ways has been its dominance at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Center Tyler Linderbaum looks like an All-American and seems to only be getting better. Left tackle Alaric Jackson says he’s been “more energized” by a vegan diet. And of course, the defensive line, powered by Daviyon Nixon, has been outstanding lately.

That defensive front doesn’t know exactly what to prepare for this week as Nebraska hasn’t named a starting QB, but that’s nothing new for the Hawkeyes’ prep.

Our prep, meanwhile, mostly involves Thanksgiving leftovers, but we also have a complete breakdown of the matchup from Jeff Johnson and our staff picks. Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa vs. Nebraska game details

Kickoff time: Noon CT

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 195

Listen online: TuneIn

 

