Iowa football at Nebraska: Live updates, how to watch

Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers play for Heroes Trophy

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz. (USA TODAY Sports)
The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5) meet on Black Friday in a Big Ten West football game to end the regular season. Stay tuned for live updates.

Scoring summary

1st Q: Iowa 0, Nebraska 0

1st Quarter thread

11:39 1st: Brady Reiff dragged down a scrambling Adrian Martinez on third-and-5 to force a three-and-out on Nebraska's first drive.

13:33 1st: Nate Stanley and Tyrone Tracy connected for a first down on the first play of the game but Iowa's opening drive was slowed with a Tracy drop on second down. The Hawkeyes eventually punted.

Watch, listen live

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Live streamFox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen onlineTuneIn

Pregame links

» Iowa vs. Nebraska a rivalry, yes. A blood feud? Uh, no

» No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska: The Big Analysis

» With an Iowa sports psychologist's help, Hawkeyes figure out what gets them unfocused

» Does Iowa respect Nebraska? Hawkeyes say of course they do

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Nebraska

