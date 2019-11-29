Iowa football at Nebraska: Live updates, how to watch

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5) meet on Black Friday in a Big Ten West football game to end the regular season. Stay tuned for live updates.

Scoring summary

1st Q: Iowa 0, Nebraska 0

1st Quarter thread

11:39 1st: Brady Reiff dragged down a scrambling Adrian Martinez on third-and-5 to force a three-and-out on Nebraska's first drive.

13:33 1st: Nate Stanley and Tyrone Tracy connected for a first down on the first play of the game but Iowa's opening drive was slowed with a Tracy drop on second down. The Hawkeyes eventually punted.

Watch, listen live

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

