Iowa football at Nebraska: Live updates, how to watch

The 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5) meet on Black Friday in a Big Ten West football game to end the regular season. Stay tuned for live updates.
Scoring summary
1st Q: Iowa 0, Nebraska 0
1st Quarter thread
11:39 1st: Brady Reiff dragged down a scrambling Adrian Martinez on third-and-5 to force a three-and-out on Nebraska's first drive.
13:33 1st: Nate Stanley and Tyrone Tracy connected for a first down on the first play of the game but Iowa's opening drive was slowed with a Tracy drop on second down. The Hawkeyes eventually punted.
Watch, listen live
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: BTN
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
