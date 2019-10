Iowa football at Michigan: Live updates, How to watch

No. 14 Iowa (4-0, 1-0) visits the Big House to take on No. 19 Michigan (3-1, 0-1) in Big Ten football Saturday. Stay tuned for live updates.

1st Quarter updates

5:13 1st:Another interception. Nate Stanley telegraphed his deep pass and Josh Metellus came down with it at the Michigan 31.

6:05 1st:One play after Michigan recovered its own fumble again, Iowa safety Geno Stone picked off Shea Patterson at the Iowa 39.

6:46 1st:The Hawkeyes couldn't take advantage of Ihmir Smith-Marsette's 37-yard kick return. Nate Stanley was sacked by Kwity Paye for a loss of 6 on second down and Iowa handed off to Mekhi Sargent for a gain of 4 on third-and-long. It's Michigan ball at the 40 after a 36-yard Donovan Peoples-Jones punt return. He fumbled, but the Wolverines recovered.

8:33 1st: Michigan 10, Iowa 0

Michigan found success through the air on this drive as Shea Patterson hit Nico Collins for a gain of 51 on the first play. Zach Charbonnet scored from 2 yards out to complete a six-play, 70-yard drive.

UM averages 6.6 yards per carry. Didn't need that much on Zach Charbonnet's 2-yard TD run. Six plays, 70 yards and 2:04 off the clock. Iowa's Dline is being eaten alive. LBs are being swallowed up. Lotta ballgame left, tho. — Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) October 5, 2019

10:37 1st:Iowa came out passing on its second drive and Nate Stanley found Brandon Smith for a gain of 11, but Michigan held from there. The Wolverines have it at their 30 after a 28-yard Michael Sleep-Daltonpunt.

12:19 1st: Michigan 3, Iowa 0

The Wolverines get a field goal out of the Iowa turnover. Jake Moody connected from 28 yards.

13:41 1st:Disastrous start for the Iowa offense. Mekhi Sargent was stopped behind the line and fumbled, recovered by Ambry Thomas at the 19.

13:48 1st:Michigan picked up one first down on its first possession, but the Iowa defense was dominant on three straight plays after that. Chauncey Golston pressured Shea Patterson to force a third-down incompletion. The Hawkeyes start at their 21.

