How America is picking Hawkeyes-Cyclones game

It seems to be everyone’s consensus that Iowa-Iowa State is the marquee game in college football this week.
Hmmm.
Canadians are always welcome here, but the only predictions I’ve found for Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game are from U.S. media outlets.
Click on the links for their explanations.
Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 24-14
Zac Al-Khateeb, The Sporting News: Iowa, 24-23
USA TODAY Sports: Five of the six panelists pick Iowa State
Tom Fornelli, CBSsports.com: Iowa, 24-23
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (subscription): ISU, 17-14
The Oregonian: Two of the three panelists pick Iowa
The Big Lead: The panelists are split 2-2
Laken Litman, SI.com: Iowa State to win
Detroit News: Three of the five panelists pick Iowa to cover, but one has ISU +1.5 as his best bet of the week.
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Iowa, 24-20
Yahoo Sports: Sam Cooper takes ISU and 2.5 points. Nick Bromberg takes Iowa and gives the 2.5.
Jeff Medzylo, Yardbarker: Iowa, 27-17
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Iowa State, 24-21
Case Keefer, Las Vegas Sun: Iowa to cover
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Iowa, 24-21
Camp Lejeune Globe: All five panelists pick Iowa to win
James Kratch, NJ.com: Iowa to cover
Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times: Iowa State to win
Al.com: Nine of the 12 panelists pick Iowa
Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Iowa, 20-17
John Rowe, NorthJersey.com: Iowa State to cover
Berry Tramel, The Oklahoman: Iowa, 19-13
Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Iowa State to cover
Tampa Bay Times: Five of the six panelists pick Iowa
ESPN.com: Three of the five panelists pick Iowa. Edward Aschoff said “I guess someone has to take that Cy-Hawk Trophy home with them.”