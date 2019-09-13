Iowa Football

How America is picking Hawkeyes-Cyclones game

Even Camp Lejeune is weighing on this one

It seems to be everyone’s consensus that Iowa-Iowa State is the marquee game in college football this week.

Hmmm.

Canadians are always welcome here, but the only predictions I’ve found for Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game are from U.S. media outlets.

Click on the links for their explanations.

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 24-14

Zac Al-Khateeb, The Sporting News: Iowa, 24-23

USA TODAY Sports: Five of the six panelists pick Iowa State

Tom Fornelli, CBSsports.com: Iowa, 24-23

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (subscription): ISU, 17-14

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Oregonian: Two of the three panelists pick Iowa

The Big Lead: The panelists are split 2-2

Laken Litman, SI.com: Iowa State to win

Detroit News: Three of the five panelists pick Iowa to cover, but one has ISU +1.5 as his best bet of the week.

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Iowa, 24-20

Yahoo Sports: Sam Cooper takes ISU and 2.5 points. Nick Bromberg takes Iowa and gives the 2.5.

Jeff Medzylo, Yardbarker: Iowa, 27-17

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Iowa State, 24-21

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

Case Keefer, Las Vegas Sun: Iowa to cover

Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Iowa, 24-21

Camp Lejeune Globe: All five panelists pick Iowa to win

James Kratch, NJ.com: Iowa to cover

Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times: Iowa State to win

Al.com: Nine of the 12 panelists pick Iowa

Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Iowa, 20-17

John Rowe, NorthJersey.com: Iowa State to cover

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Berry Tramel, The Oklahoman: Iowa, 19-13

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Iowa State to cover

Tampa Bay Times: Five of the six panelists pick Iowa

ESPN.com: Three of the five panelists pick Iowa. Edward Aschoff said “I guess someone has to take that Cy-Hawk Trophy home with them.”

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

For either Iowa or Iowa State fans, a torrent of torment awaits

Is your Cy Hawk tailgate spread game day ready? These recipes will please Iowa and Iowa State fans

Iowa wide receivers gaining yards and respect

This 'is not VEISHEA': How Ames is preparing for College GameDay's first visit

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Debate Round 3, Bernie on Campus, and DNC's Thumb on the Scale

LGBTQ presidential forum in Cedar Rapids a 'sign of progress'

Former Iowa Hillel director accused of sexually abusing boy

Next Generation Landscape Nursery a one-person operation, almost

After Iowa City fire, Hieronymus Square condos, hotel shoot for December openings

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.