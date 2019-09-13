How America is picking Hawkeyes-Cyclones game

It seems to be everyone’s consensus that Iowa-Iowa State is the marquee game in college football this week.

Hmmm.

Canadians are always welcome here, but the only predictions I’ve found for Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game are from U.S. media outlets.

Click on the links for their explanations.

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 24-14

Zac Al-Khateeb, The Sporting News: Iowa, 24-23

USA TODAY Sports: Five of the six panelists pick Iowa State

Tom Fornelli, CBSsports.com: Iowa, 24-23

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic (subscription): ISU, 17-14

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Oregonian: Two of the three panelists pick Iowa

The Big Lead: The panelists are split 2-2

Laken Litman, SI.com: Iowa State to win

Detroit News: Three of the five panelists pick Iowa to cover, but one has ISU +1.5 as his best bet of the week.

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Iowa, 24-20

Yahoo Sports: Sam Cooper takes ISU and 2.5 points. Nick Bromberg takes Iowa and gives the 2.5.

Jeff Medzylo, Yardbarker: Iowa, 27-17

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Iowa State, 24-21

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now

Case Keefer, Las Vegas Sun: Iowa to cover

Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald: Iowa, 24-21

Camp Lejeune Globe: All five panelists pick Iowa to win

James Kratch, NJ.com: Iowa to cover

Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times: Iowa State to win

Al.com: Nine of the 12 panelists pick Iowa

Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Iowa, 20-17

John Rowe, NorthJersey.com: Iowa State to cover

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Berry Tramel, The Oklahoman: Iowa, 19-13

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Iowa State to cover

Tampa Bay Times: Five of the six panelists pick Iowa

ESPN.com: Three of the five panelists pick Iowa. Edward Aschoff said “I guess someone has to take that Cy-Hawk Trophy home with them.”