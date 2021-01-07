Iowa Football

Iowa State's Breece Hall, Iowa's Daviyon Nixon are unanimous All-Americans

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first half of an
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall became unanimous All-Americans Thursday when they were honored as first-teamers on the Walter Camp Foundation team.

Hall is Iowa State’s first unanimous All-American. The sophomore led the nation with 1,572 yards rushing this season.

He will return to play next season for the Cyclones.

Nixon, a junior, has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after a season that saw him named the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Lineman and Defensive Player of the Year. He led the conference in tackles for loss and tied for first in sacks.

Nixon is Iowa’s ninth consensus All-American. Linebacker Josey Jewell had been the most recent in 2017.

To be consensus All-America, players must be named first team on teams selected by the Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and Sporting News.

Iowa sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum was named to the Walter Camp second team. He started every game for the second straight season.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

