Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Does Iowa have a 'lot to play for' against Illinois?

The Iowa Hawkeyes sing the fight song after with their fans after their college football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (The Gazette)
The Iowa Hawkeyes sing the fight song after with their fans after their college football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (The Gazette)
No longer in the Big Ten West, does Iowa really have “a lot to play for” this week against Illinois, as coaches and sportswriters like to say? Mike Hlas and Tim Sullivan discuss as they make their picks against the spread (Iowa -15).

It’s a similar situation in Ames, where Iowa State is a 24.5-point favorite Saturday against Kansas.

Plus, other Big Ten picks, including Ohio State-Penn State and the locks of the week.

Listen here, or subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcher or Soundcloud.

