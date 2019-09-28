Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Middle Tennessee: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa players huddle before the game against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
No. 14 Iowa (3-0, 1-0) is a 23.5-point favorite Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as it hosts Middle Tennessee (1-2) in a nonconference college football game.

Pregame links

» No. 14 Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee: The Big Analysis

» Hlas column: For $1.55 million, Iowa football gets a 24-point underdog

» Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum already impressing 3 games into switch to offense

» Iowa’s running back by committee approach is working just fine

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Middle Tennessee

Watch, listen, follow: Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee

Kickoff time: 11:05 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa

