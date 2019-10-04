Kirk Ferentz's super secret to success on the road? Do your job Iowa goes into Michigan Stadium and 'Once the game gets going, it's all about the game' Iowa's Bruce Nelson and D.J. Johnson (5) celebrate with Hawkeye fans after beating Michigan, 34-9, at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Associated Press)

Chapter 1:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Twenty-plus years in, this is as close as most of us have been to a Kirk Ferentz pregame speech. The scene was Michigan Stadium, 2002. The Hawkeyes were 7-1 (4-0 in the Big Ten) and ranked No. 13 in the country. Michigan was 6-1 and ranked No. 8. Iowa athletics hired a writer to be a fly on the wall for the trip. It was all access, like all all access. Ferentz’s style remains reserved, unless you’re an official and he has a point he wants to make. There were some fans in the early years who demanded someone check Ferentz for a pulse. Of course, ludicrous. You don’t mealy mouth your way into a Power Five college football head coaching position, not in 2002 and not now. From the story: Saturday, 11:56, Michigan Stadium “Let’s move guys,” barked Ferentz, as he stood in front of the door leading to the tunnel. “Everyone to their feet.” “This is a big crowd but we’ve been through that before. We have to have poise through the ups and downs. I want you to be a good, aggressive football team.” And then the good part. Ferentz raises his voice as the Michigan team can be heard coming out of the locker room across the tunnel. “You’ve paid the price! There’s nothing magical out there! We’ve just got to bust our ass; that’s what we do! Let’s go out there and attack them on each and every play!” Here the Hawkeyes are again. Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is ranked No. 14 going into Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 Michigan (3-1, 1-1) at the Big House.

Iowa quarterback Ricky Stanzi (12) walks onto the field before the team’s game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2010 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (The Gazette)

Chapter 2: Prepared for the road

You certainly can’t argue with the note Ferentz hit in 2002. The Hawkeyes crushed Michigan, 34-9, which then was the Wolverines’ worst loss at Michigan Stadium since 1967. So, what’s the note Saturday? “We want to be road warriors anyway,” safety Geno Stone said. “Going into another team’s house and getting a win is really important to us, especially if we want to be in the Big Ten championship. You’ve got to win the away games, you’ve got to win the close games.” Stone, a junior strong safety and a second-year starter, is a great place to start. Yes, Iowa is a fairly young team, with eight senior starters, but you could argue it’s veteran in the right spots for success on the road. Senior quarterback Nate Stanley is a three-year starter. He’s led the Hawkeyes into 100,000-seat stadiums (Penn State) and has two successful starts at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium, considered the most hostile stadium Iowa visits on a regular basis. “That’s a very intense rivalry with a lot of passion wrapped into it,” said Stanley, who, oh by the way, has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions this season. “It’s a great test environment-wise.” Stanley has been in enough of these situations to know what he needs to see from his teammates. “You have to keep your cool, keep your composure. Things can always get heated,” he said. “(Iowa State) was a great opportunity for us to see what playing on the road is really like, especially for the young guys who haven’t done it yet.” Iowa also has enough experience in the offensive and defensive lines to win on the road. Junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has 24 career starts. Guards Levi and Landan Paulsen are fifth-year seniors. On the D-line, ends A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston have played enough football to be considered experienced. Tackle Cedrick Lattimore is a senior. Home or road, good defenses don’t care. The Hawkeyes are No. 5 in total defense nationally going into Ann Arbor. “We are veteran in a lot of the places you need to be veteran in,” senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “You’re only as good as your weakest link on offense or defense. Bringing the younger guys up and being all on the same level is key. If you’re not on the same level, they’re going to key on your weak spots.”

The scene that awaits Iowa on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Associated Press)

Chapter 3: 'It's all about routine'