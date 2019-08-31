Iowa football vs. Miami (Ohio): Live updates, How to watch

No. 20 Iowa is a 23-point favorite Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as it opens its 2019 football season against Miami (Ohio).
Stay tuned for live updates.
Pregame coverage
How to watch, listen
Time: 6:45 p.m.
TV: FS1
Watch online: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7
Listen online: TuneIn
