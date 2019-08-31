Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Miami (Ohio): Live updates, How to watch

No. 20 Hawkeyes open season vs. RedHawks Saturday night at Kinnick

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters with the team at an Iowa Hawkeyes football game with the Miami-Ohio Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters with the team at an Iowa Hawkeyes football game with the Miami-Ohio Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

No. 20 Iowa is a 23-point favorite Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as it opens its 2019 football season against Miami (Ohio).

Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame coverage

How to watch, listen

Time: 6:45 p.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

