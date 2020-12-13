Iowa Football

Iowa gets Michigan at home Saturday for Big Ten Champions Week

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college foo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

It’s Michigan.

That’s who the Iowa Hawkeyes have drawn for the Big Ten Conference’s Champions Week football game. The teams will play in prime time Saturday night at 6 at Kinnick Stadium.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

Iowa (6-2) will enter the game on a six-game winning streak, after disposing of Wisconsin in the regular-season finale, 28-7. Michigan (2-4) had its last two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.

The Wolverines have really struggled, losing four of their final five games, the exception a triple-overtime victory over Rutgers. Their season has led to speculation that head coach Jim Harbaugh could be on his way out. Michigan beat Iowa last season at Ann Arbor, 13-3.

Champions Week begins Friday with Nebraska at Rutgers at 3 p.m. and Purdue at Indiana at 6:30. The Big Ten Conference’s championship game between Ohio State and Northwestern is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Indianapolis.

Then it’s Minnesota at Wisconsin at 3 p.m., Illinois at Penn State at 4:30, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland at 6:30.

Illinois announced Sunday it is parting ways with head coach Lovie Smith.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

