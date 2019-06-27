Photos: Iowa football's original 'winged' uniforms from the 1990s

Photos: Iowa football's original 'winged' uniforms from the 1990s

With Iowa football unveiling alternate uniforms for 2019 featuring the “wings” design from the 1990s, take a look at a few photos from the original “wings era.”

/ 22

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Workforce Development debuts new resource site for Social Security disability benefits and employment

Airlines have collected $1.3 billion in baggage fees so far this year

Boeing eyeing 737 MAX approval by October, some crash victims refuse to settle

A food truck, taco showdown, pies, bacon, and pancakes: Iowa Food Events June 29 - July 4

Trump peace plan conference is blip on Israel's radar as political, Iran crises swirl

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on this: Bakery fights to stay open, coffee shop set to close

80 years ago, Scattergood took in refugees fleeing Nazis

Cedar Rapids automated traffic cameras begin issuing tickets Monday

Iowa football's most-interesting 2019 games: No. 10 Middle Tennessee State

House Democrats move to back Senate plan for border funding

Trending