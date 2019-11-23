Iowa football vs. Illinois: Live updates, how to watch

No. 17 Iowa (7-3, 4-3) hosts Illinois (6-4, 4-3) in Big Ten football Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.

Scoring summary

2nd Q: Iowa 10, Illinois 7

IOWA — Tyler Goodson 2 run; Keith Duncan kick (7-0 IOWA, 10:16 1st) [Video]

ILL — Donny Navarro 31 pass from Brandon Peters; James McCourt kick (7-7, 6:27 1st) [Video]

IOWA — Duncan 23 field goal (10-7 IOWA, 9:54 2nd)

2nd Quarter thread

9:54 2nd: Iowa 10, Illinois 7

Keith Duncan gave Iowa the lead back with a 23-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes had first-and-goal at the 10 after a 4-yard Nate Stanley sneak but couldn't punch it in. It was a 10-play, 70-yard drive that included a 40-yard Stanley pass to Shaun Beyer.

14:17 2nd: Illinois picked up 15 yards on four completions but continued the punt fest to start the second quarter.

1st Quarter thread

2:34 1st: Two straight three-and-outs now for the Hawkeyes. Mekhi Sargent rushed for 6 on first down, but Iowa ended up punting from midfield.

4:01 1st: Big stand from the Iowa defense, forcing a three-and-out of its own in which Illinois only picked up 2 yards. Kristian Welch and A.J. Epenesa teamed up for a first-down tackle for loss.

5:27 1st: Iowa went three-and-out without gaining a yard. Tyler Goodson's first-down run went nowhere and two incomplete passes followed.

6:27 1st: Iowa 7, Illinois 7

A quick response from Illinois, which produced a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 1:44. Brandon Peters found Donny Navarro with no one near him for a 31-yard TD pass to tie the score. Peters picked up 22 yards on the ground on the two plays before that.

8:10 1st: The Hawkeyes couldn't turn the turnover into points after a rare miss from kicker Keith Duncan. His 43-yard field goal attempt doinked off the left upright.

9:10 1st: Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, back from injury, picked off Brandon Peters on third down to give Iowa the ball back at the Illinois 43.

10:16 1st: Iowa 7, Illinois 0

Iowa freshman Tyler Goodson is in the end zone for the second straight week, opening the scoring here with a 2-yard run on the first drive of the game.

The TD was set up when Iowa converted a fourth-and-6, as Nate Stanley rolled right and found Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 29-yard gain inside the 5. Stanley was 3 of 3 for 69 yards as the Hawkeyes scored on their first possession for the second straight week.

Watch, listen live

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa