Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Illinois: Live updates, how to watch

(The Gazette)
(The Gazette)
The Gazette

No. 17 Iowa (7-3, 4-3) hosts Illinois (6-4, 4-3) in Big Ten football Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.

Scoring summary

2nd Q: Iowa 10, Illinois 7

IOWA — Tyler Goodson 2 run; Keith Duncan kick (7-0 IOWA, 10:16 1st) [Video]

ILL — Donny Navarro 31 pass from Brandon Peters; James McCourt kick (7-7, 6:27 1st) [Video]

IOWA — Duncan 23 field goal (10-7 IOWA, 9:54 2nd)

2nd Quarter thread

9:54 2nd: Iowa 10, Illinois 7

Keith Duncan gave Iowa the lead back with a 23-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes had first-and-goal at the 10 after a 4-yard Nate Stanley sneak but couldn't punch it in. It was a 10-play, 70-yard drive that included a 40-yard Stanley pass to Shaun Beyer.

14:17 2nd: Illinois picked up 15 yards on four completions but continued the punt fest to start the second quarter.

1st Quarter thread

2:34 1st: Two straight three-and-outs now for the Hawkeyes. Mekhi Sargent rushed for 6 on first down, but Iowa ended up punting from midfield.

4:01 1st: Big stand from the Iowa defense, forcing a three-and-out of its own in which Illinois only picked up 2 yards. Kristian Welch and A.J. Epenesa teamed up for a first-down tackle for loss.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

5:27 1st: Iowa went three-and-out without gaining a yard. Tyler Goodson's first-down run went nowhere and two incomplete passes followed.

6:27 1st: Iowa 7, Illinois 7

A quick response from Illinois, which produced a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 1:44. Brandon Peters found Donny Navarro with no one near him for a 31-yard TD pass to tie the score. Peters picked up 22 yards on the ground on the two plays before that.

8:10 1st: The Hawkeyes couldn't turn the turnover into points after a rare miss from kicker Keith Duncan. His 43-yard field goal attempt doinked off the left upright.

9:10 1st: Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, back from injury, picked off Brandon Peters on third down to give Iowa the ball back at the Illinois 43.

10:16 1st: Iowa 7, Illinois 0

Iowa freshman Tyler Goodson is in the end zone for the second straight week, opening the scoring here with a 2-yard run on the first drive of the game.

The TD was set up when Iowa converted a fourth-and-6, as Nate Stanley rolled right and found Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 29-yard gain inside the 5. Stanley was 3 of 3 for 69 yards as the Hawkeyes scored on their first possession for the second straight week.

Pregame links

» Illinois at No. 17 Iowa: The Big Analysis

» Iowa-Illinois football rivalry: No epics, no trophy, no sellout

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Hometown Pride Collection

New apparel & home items in the Gazette Store from our Hometown Collection. Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Solon items!

View Collection

» All of a sudden, Illinois football got competitive

» Iowa Hawkeyes enter the emotional zone of senior day and goodbyes

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Illinois

Watch, listen live

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: BTN

Live streamFox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen onlineTuneIn

Follow@marcmorehouse@Hlas@jeje66@GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini, college football

Iowa vs. Illinois preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa-Illinois football rivalry: No epics, no trophy, no sellout

The Hawkeye Paulsens: From Climbing Hill, Iowa, to Kinnick Stadium

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Now with millions more for busing, rural Iowa schools focusing on classrooms

Former Aryan Brotherhood member implicated in the death of Chris Bagley sentenced to 18 years on firearms and drugs

Iowa needs leadership to restore water quality

Tom and Christie Vilsack endorse Joe Biden for president

Photos: Linn County christens new public health, child development building

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.