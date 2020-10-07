Iowa football notes: Alaric Jackson goes vegan while maintaining weight

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s very difficult to know for sure when you are looking at someone on a Zoom chat instead of in person, but Alaric Jackson appeared noticeably different from a body standpoint during Iowa football’s Tuesday afternoon virtual media day.

“I’m still 320 pounds. Nothing’s changed,” the senior tackle insisted. “I just lost some body fat. Just looking forward to the season.”

After further prodding from reporters, Jackson acknowledged he has become a vegan. Not many offensive linemen out there who do that.

“Just a different lifestyle, for the most part,” said the Detroit native.

Jackson said he had a talk with interim strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite about becoming a vegan and made the decision to follow through with it. The 6-foot-6 tackle is pretty soft spoken anyway, and didn’t seem to want to make much of a deal about it.

“Nothing really crazy. It’s just that I think it’s better to have this lifestyle football wise. That’s all,” he said. “To each his own, for the most part. I don’t think it’s unusual or anything. I’m just eating (other) food instead of eating meat.”

Djimon Colbert’s decision

Iowa announced Monday that Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall have opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Florida still looking for his first playing time. Colbert started all 13 games last season for the Hawkeyes at weakside linebacker and is a significant loss.

Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is a close friend of Colbert and said he and everyone else on the team respect his decision.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We all have personal stuff going on in our lives,” Kelly-Martin said. “I know he has good reason for his decision that he made. We always say we are going to support (guys). Support them and respect their decisions. He made his decision for his reason, and that’s not anything for me to talk on.”

“It’s not for me to speak on,” said Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade. “He was an important part, but, for us, it’s always next man in.”

Coy Cronk, Charlie Jones making impressions

Two-deep rosters haven’t been made available, yet, but you’d have to think Coy Cronk will be a starting tackle opposite Jackson, if he’s healthy.

Cronk is a graduate transfer from Indiana, who received a redshirt last season after starting the Hoosiers’ first four games. He has 40 Big Ten starts under his belt and has made an impression on his new teammates.

“I’m fortunate enough to play by guys who have a lot of experience,” said center Tyler Linderbaum. “Coy coming over from Indiana has played 40 games in his career, which is something special. We’ve got a good core of o-linemen who are working hard and pushing each other to be better.

“Coy has done a great job, fits in perfect with the guys. He’s a great guy to be around. He’s getting better each and every day. He kind of has the mentality of never arrived. He’s played 40 games, but you could never tell he has played that many games just by his attitude, trying to get better each and every day.”

Another guy players mentioned as making an impact the first two weeks of official practice is wide receiver Charlie Jones. The junior walk-on sat out last season after transferring from Buffalo.

“Charlie’s really a hard-working guy, one of my close friends,” said quarterback Spencer Petrus. “He has just an extremely good work ethic. He was limited last year because he was ineligible, but he comes to work every day, he’s got good speed and has really improved a lot this camp. I know he’s working so he can get himself on the field.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com