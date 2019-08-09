Iowa Football

Iowa football notes: Hawkeyes' defense rolls out the 'hybrids'

Iowa is down a punter; Ferentz taps out on cut block complaints; tickets update

The north end zone of Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City was open for media tours on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
The north end zone of Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City was open for media tours on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — During spring, Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell made a switch on football terminology. Instead of calling defensive ends “ends,” he introduced the term “edge defenders.”

The NFL started using that term a few years ago. This isn’t just a name change, it might be a new position group.

Right now, the term is “hybrids.” It’s linebackers being plugged into the defensive end position. There’s more to it, so let’s allow defensive end A.J. Epenesa to explain.

“They work mostly off the weakside of the defense,” the junior said. “They don’t get put into the heavy five (inside run defenders). They get after it. You can always expect them to run to the ball and play hard.”

Senior Amani Jones and redshirt freshman Joe Evans are two hybrids. There are probably more, but Jones and Evans are now officially listed as defensive linemen after playing mostly linebacker last spring.

They’re smaller, yes, but Jones can squat more than 600 pounds. He holds records at linebacker. According to Epenesa, Evans, a 6-2, 240-pounder, can bench press 360 pounds.

“They bring speed and they have natural leverage over people,” Epenesa said. “They’re shorter and strength is not an issue.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It’s more of a different look. And, of course, the hybrids will be expected to stop the run.

“It was fun getting switched over to D-line in the spring,” said Evans, an Ames High grad whose parents now live in Tipton. “It’s not just going at the quarterback, and it is a lot of fun.”

The race at punter

The Hawkeyes are down to two potential punters.

Graduate transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton and senior Colten Rastetter are in camp and competing. Sophomore Ryan Gersonde is out for the year after suffering a knee injury, head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Punter remains a race and so does kicker. Juniors Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak are in competition there.

The Hawkeyes have an open scrimmage Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

“Anxious to see them both in Kinnick tomorrow,” Ferentz said about the punters.

Ferentz isn’t surrendering, but ...

Last season, Ferentz snorted at rules that prevented offensive linemen from cut-blocking linebackers from the side. If the contact is straight on, it’s not a foul. From the side, it’s a flag. The Hawkeyes had at least two of those in early 2018.

Ferentz didn’t like the rule then and he doesn’t like it now, but, no, he’s really not down with 15-yard penalties because of stubbornness.

“I think we’re just going to be very careful about our cut blocking from how we teach it,” Ferentz said. “I think the rule is really ambiguous right now. I think it’s almost impossible for the officials to officiate correctly. ... I think we’re fighting a fight that’s probably not worth fighting at this current moment.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art

Enjoy free admission at the meseum, now through September 2nd!

Learn More
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

Ticket update

Iowa is at more than 90 percent capacity for three games — Miami (Ohio), Penn State and Purdue, according to senior associate athletics direct Matt Henderson, who handles revenue and external relations.

Out of 8,000 student tickets, only around 100 remain. “Those go once students start getting here,” Henderson said.

Overall season tickets are at a 94 percent renewal rate. That’s up from a February measure that had Iowa at 87 percent renewal.

In February, around 8,000 season tickets remained for football. Henderson said sales are down about 1,000 season tickets. Part of it is opponent, Henderson said. Iowa State, Wisconsin and Nebraska are travel-friendly fan bases. The Hawkeyes face all three on the road this season.

l Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Marc

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football stars and new faces punch into a wide-open Big Ten West

Oliver Martin focuses on football amid NCAA uncertainty

Photos: Iowa football media day 2019

Kinnick Stadium's north end zone renovation is about more than just gameday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City man faces murder charge in fatal wrong-way crash on I-80

Fact Checker: Prescription for 'Medicare for All' critique is context

On Iowa Politics Podcast: A New poll, State Fair soapbox, Scholten is in, and gun violence

Biden tells minority voters in Iowa 'poor kids' just as bright as 'white kids'

Joe Bonamassa fires up the blues at Paramount in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.