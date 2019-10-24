Iowa football mailbag: KungFuJohnBob is right, the sky isn't falling

Anyone binge watching anything worthwhile?

Mr. Robot started up. I watched the first ep. I’m going to need to rewatch the show a few times. It’s dense, but I feel like it’s worth it. Other than that, kind of watching for the next season of “Ozark.” Rewatch the finale from season 2 and pay attention to the power shift between Wendy and Marty.

Now let’s do football stuff.

The sky isn’t falling, Iowa is 5th, 8th, 22nd & 10th in scoring, rushing, passing & total defense. They are 24/24 in the red zone tied for 1st & 4th in TOP. Sitting 5-2 with 2 quality losses if you will, this is a good team, enjoy the ride. #oniowapod — john Gerot (@kungfujohnbob) October 21, 2019

1) I wanted to get the Twitter handle “KungFuJohnBob” in the mix.

2) What KungFuJohnBob said.

Football is fleeting. The “love the Hawkeyes” when they win, “fire everyone” when they lose is giving me whiplash. I welcome analytical thoughts. Rants about Brian Ferentz are just getting tiresome.

#oniowapod Should refs have to talk to media after games? They have a huge impact on the game, seems like they should have to explain crucial calls, like Iowa's "false start". — Jim the adequate (@jimtheadequate) October 22, 2019

Jim the Adequate, meet Marc the Winging It. Hope all is well.

This is a great question. You’re going to hate my answer.

No, they shouldn’t. Officials are the final word. I know that sucks sometimes. The missed calls can be aggravating, and last week, the Hawkeyes would’ve had a major beef with the missed false start against Purdue Jim mentions. Critical moment late in the game. Now, Kirk Ferentz didn’t bring it up this week. Something like that is quickly explained in the moment. Maybe KF went at officials on the field in the moment, but I don’t remember that.

I’ve seen everything you guys have on that play. Holy bleep, I don’t see anything. I see an offside and the Hawkeyes grinding the clock to dust.

This is a false start? Garbage. pic.twitter.com/M0xlY0w3j6 — Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) October 19, 2019

But that’s not what some official saw, so you have to live with it.

I’m with Jim on this: When there needs to be clarity — and we all know there are calls during just about every game that need some sort of explanation — officials should proactively issue a statement, without the pool reporter or anyone having to ask.

OK, who decides when we need clarity? Great question. My answer: replay officials. Keep a pen out. Track the game. Make a note when the message from the crew is garbled.

I love the naivete of the NFL’s new rule about challenging missed calls on the field. Last I checked that was 1-for-24. I get the tribalism here and officials having officials’ backs, but knock that crap off. It does nothing for the game. The damage it does is incalcuable. Every week, fans walk away from games and wonder about why obvious penalties aren’t called and why mystery penalties are called.

The game has to move along. It has to be a three-hour windor or thereabouts. That’s the demand officials work under. It’s their A grade for “game management.”

I understand there’s going to be breakage, but clarity and a little more transparency would go a long way. But also, there are going to be missed calls and nothing is going to stop that.

Frankly, officials amaze me every week with what they do see and call. Add some clarity and transparency, maybe fans will get it.

But I know that’s an awfully tough ask.

How is the rb rotation determined ? Does someone sometimes get forgotten about when Iowa is playing running back by committee? #oniowapod — Blain kupka (@bkupka05) October 22, 2019

Great question and wish we would’ve had a chance to ask RB coach Derrick Foster this specifically. Or maybe we did and I don’t remember. It was a galaxy long ago named “Tuesday.”

Let’s see if we can’t walk ourselves through this. I have a theory: The RB who has the best week of practice and the most equity in the bank gets the start. From there, I believe, it is feel, it is who’s seeing the game the best and who is hitting their timing best in game action.

By that, I mean who is showing they can read the blocks and arrive at the moment they need to. So much of the running game is timing. Arrive too early, say hello to ... Tyler Linderbaum’s butt or back. Arrive too late, say hi to the DL/LB/S who’s reading run and is there to put a helmet on you.

Yeah, there’s that “equity” word that seems to drive a certain percentage of fans mad. I get it, but how else would you do it?

Do you think there are a lot of coaching staffs in the country who just say, “Hell with it, I like the cut of that kid’s gib. Here’s the ball, son, prove me right.” I don’t think there are.

Practice is the crucible where you build trust. If you don’t show it there, you’re not going to get a chance to show it in games.

I think a better question is this: Is RBBC (running back by committee) working? I would argue yes.

In my opinion, 2,000 rushing yards is a good year for Iowa. From 2013 to 2016, the Hawkeyes hit that. In 2013, Mark Weisman led with Jordan Canzeri and the late Damon Bullock hitting for about half of Weisman’s 974 yards. The 2014 group was Weisman, Canzeri and a little bit of Akrum Wadley. Iowa’s 2,544 yards in 2015 were No. 2 to 2002 in the KF era. That group was Canzeri, Wadley and LeShun Daniels. They all clocked in between 1,000 and 500 yards. Of course, Iowa won the Big Ten West that year. In 2016, Wadley and Daniels went for more than 1,000 yards, first time in Iowa history.

RBBC did work, but Iowa’s O-line did, too.

Maybe Tyler Goodson gets all the ball at some point in his career, but I do think the collective works and this staff has the proof that it does.

If Iowa plays ISUs conference schedule this year, and ISU plays Iowa’s, does either team make the conference championship game? #oniowapod — Andrew Blessing (@ABlessing89) October 22, 2019

Does Elitesportsbook.com have odds on the Cyclones making the Big 12 title game? I’d want a piece of that.

I’m gonna go “no” here.

#oniowapod Do you know if D-Lineman can disrupt O-line zone blocking schemes by holding which prevents the O-Line from getting to the 2nd level to block? Heard it mentioned with the Wisconsin/Illinois game & wondered if that contributes to Iowa's run game struggles. — MaxPower (@MaxPowerSTL) October 23, 2019

That’s actually a penalty. Absolutely, it’s a rare call. I don’t have the numbers, but since every element of football is covered the the nth degree, I’m sure they’re out there. I do remember the Packers getting called for one this season.

There’s so much “cheat” in the game. I want to blame “rub” routes that are actually basketball picks. Those get called in crucial moments and when they’re painfully obvious, but teams have gotten really good at actually making the “pick” look more like a “rub.”

And, yes, cue Jerry Seinfeld. “It was a scratch!”

If I’m a DC and I’m playing Iowa, absolutely, yes I’m two-gapping and keeping my LB clean. It’s been a million years, but I think Iowa actually had a few of these called against it around the Clayborn-Klug days.

So much of the game now lies in where you can get away with stuff. This is an easy one to hide. And if you get hit, so what? It’s 5 yards. It’s worth it to keep doing it. Officials are only going to call it once. If even that.

#oniowapod It felt a lot like Iowa abandoned the run some what in the second half against Purdue. In 3rd, They had 13 passes and 5 runs (3 straight after 1st and goal from 1). Was that more trying to take advantage of Purdue giving space passing or adjusting to run game struggles — Jay Haskovec (@jayhutch40) October 23, 2019

Yes, great observation. Look at the available space presnap. This is why you see so many flat routes and wide receiver screens. It did feel like Iowa did more of the flat stuff last week. And you know what they say about flat stuff, it’s an extension of the running game (what did you think I was going to say?)

Iowa isn’t going to run the ball well against Northwestern or Wisconsin. Few have. I don’t see the Hawkeyes cracking the code there this season. I do see flat routes as a way around that. With Brandon Smith gone for up to five weeks, get ready for flat routes and WR screens. I think that’s a strength for Tyrone Tracy, who’s shown a good amount of elusiveness this season.

#OnIowaPod I’m convinced that PJ Fleck picked Minnesota based solely on the fact that he googled the Gophers’ 2019 schedule. No question. Just wanted to put that into the universe. Thanks. You guys rock. — Josh Sandin (@RealJoshSandin) October 23, 2019

Contract extension coming in 3 ... 2 ...

And why not? Minnesota football hasn’t had this much fun since that one dude named Bronko.

I'm confused about how to feel about BF. He is much more creative than past OCs, and has been hindered by injuries, developmental program. On other hand, throw whatever challenges you want at Phil Parker, he always seems to have a top 20 defense. What's reasonable? #oniowapod — Ken Augustine (@kaugie01) October 23, 2019

The jury is still out on Brian Ferentz the OC. He’s had streaks of brilliance and 66 yards against Wisconsin in 2017. There is an “all or nothing” to the Hawkeyes’ offense that has got to be maddening for those invested.

Everything you mention is on the table. I think Iowa now prepares for the season with injuries on the O-line in mind. I think they always did, but I think that’s at least part of the reason why you see rotations now.

Developmental program? No one knew that better than Brian Ferentz going into the job.

Is the offense able to credibly attack? This year? The outside passing game is (was) an attack point. Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette emerged as weapons. Nico Ragaini has profile now. I think Brian has brought a level of sophistication to the passing game that lifts the Hawkeyes.

This probably isn’t a discussion if the running game weren’t slumping and if injuries hadn’t mounted on the O-line. It wasn’t that long ago that the Hawkeyes were churning out 2,000-plus yards on the ground. They’ll need to average 159.5 yards in the next six games to hit that mark (including bowl game). Well, if they do, they might sneak into Indy, but the larger deal is that they need to average that much to hit a number that gives this offense a chance to attack and sustain.

I’m down to this on Phil Parker: He has his defense. He has his system. The players are the variable. He’s veteran enough to cover for weakness, especially in the secondary, and wears the “stop the run” mantra like a forehead tattoo.

It’s the system and then the pieces and then adjusting the pieces to the system. Every year. The Iowa defense is like a can of Coke. You know you’re going to get a top 25 defense.

#oniowapod Illinois is the forgotten state when it comes to trophy games with Iowa (Every other border state is now covered) Which Illinois team deserves a trophy game with Iowa and what would the hypothetical name of it be? — Coach Morris Buttermaker (@theloukelly) October 23, 2019

I don’t see anymore trophy games coming Iowa’s way, but let’s have some fun.

Have to go Northwestern, so trophies ...

1) Dirt — No better descriptor for this series under KF and Pat Fitzgerald. In fact, I’m sure players have thrown dirt on each other at some point.

2) Encyclopedias — Why not? They’re heavy. Trophies need to be heavy.

3) Toy light saber — Didn’t an NU O-lineman wield one of those after the Cats beat Iowa once?

4) VHS copy of “16 Candles” — What says Chicago and upper midwest more than a John Hughes movie?

5) Beer exchange — Chicago has become the beer capital of the world. Iowa is mighty in its pursuit.

The name? “The Bus.” This a bus trip for both schools. Let’s sew that in there.

What would it take for the SEC/Big Ten to have a true challenge? Each team plays everyone home and away. SEC hosts Sept, Big Ten Nov. Ratings & Money Bonanza. #oniowapod — Andrew Twachtmann (@States111) October 23, 2019

It would take the SEC to stop hiding behind its eight-game conference schedule. Or the Big Ten to realize the nine-game conference schedule was too bold and does kind of hamstring teams with established non-conference rivals (you know, like Iowa and Iowa State).

#oniowapod part 1: did you guys see improvement in Iowa’s interior o-line against Purdue? Part 2: did you guys see attempts by Brian to scheme around it? — J eberhardt (@jeberhardt37) October 23, 2019

The interior was better. That wasn’t Penn State.

Yes on part 2. TE in the backfield. Shorter drops, ball was out faster. Shorter routes. The clock was definitely turned up last week. Even the longer throws had a timing element to them.

Help me to understand our interior line woes. I thought Brian's big push coming in was expecting injuries and being prepared. It's not like the players are inexperienced. Not pointing fingers just curious. Is this on players or O-line coaching? Go Hawks!#oniowapod — Dean (@kmiell_dean) October 23, 2019

Iowa’s O-line plans for injuries. That’s why the rotations.

Personnel is the biggest variable. This goes for OL and RBs. Does Iowa have too many OLs in development? If someone can’t handle it, does that leave them a legit alternative? I wrote here last week Iowa probably needs one or two juco or portal players to bolster the inside. Big opportunity for Cody Ince to solidify for 2020 in the next few weeks.

#oniowapod O/U length of the turf at Ryan Field - 6 1/2 inches



Do we get any TE action this week to help offset the loss of Brandon Smith at all? Please? We're dying for #TEaction! — Stuff 'N Things Podcast (@StuffNThingsPod) October 23, 2019

If I could pull out a GIF in print, it would be one with a jungle.

Scott Dochterman wrote about TEs this week in The Athletic. We’ll cover this in #oniowapod podcast, I’m pretty sure.

Thanks for listening!

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com