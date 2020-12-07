Iowa football depth chart: Defensive back Julius Brents enters NCAA transfer portal

Depth Chart Monday for the Iowa football team included a re-appearance and a deletion in the two deeps headed into Saturday’s regular-season finale at home against Wisconsin.

Cornerback Julius Brents is no longer included and has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Brents is a sophomore from Indianapolis who played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018 but just one last season because of injury and redshirted.

He played quite a bit in Iowa’s season opener against Purdue, which is when he recorded his entire tackle total of one assisted and three unassisted. He has been a backup and special-teams guy since that game.

Brents was named to Iowa’s leadership council in the offseason and was one of 10 representatives, the only one from the football team, named as part of the Big Ten Conference’s Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. His spot as backup to starter Matt Hankins at left corner has been taken by redshirt freshman Jermari Harris.

He joins running back Shadrick Byrd, wide receiver Calvin Lockett Jr., linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and defensive back Daraun McKinney as players who have entered the transfer portal since the season began.

The addition to the two deeps is Mark Kallenberger, who is listed with Coy Cronk behind starter Jack Plumb at right tackle. Kallenberger had been the starter at right tackle but was injured in the Penn State game three weeks ago.

Cronk actually started the first two games but has been slowed by injury.

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the country’s best defensive player, it was announced Monday. Nixon has had a stellar senior season and leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss.

Hawkeye Tory Taylor has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter. The 23-year-old Australian had never personally witnessed an American football game until punting in Iowa’s first game against Purdue.

He has been a revelation with his ability to pin teams deep inside their own territory with an array of kicks.

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston has been named one of 24 semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is awarded to a player demonstrating playing ability and character off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Iowa’s athletics department also announced its COVID-19 testing results from last week. The department conducted 601 tests with seven coming back positive.

