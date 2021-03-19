Iowa football 2020 season awards: Tyler Linderbaum, Daviyon Nixon named MVPs

Junior center Tyler Linderbaum and senior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon headlined the 2020 Iowa football team awards as the Roy. J. Carver Most Valuable Players.

The team awarded its players with season honors through a virtual ceremony Thursday.

Nixon led the Big Ten Conference in both total tackles (45) and tackles for loss (13) during the 2020 season. He was named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, while also being one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.

Linderbaum, who started in every game the past two seasons, anchored an offensive line which aided in Iowa’s average of 31.8 points and 368.6 yards total offense through eight games. He also received the Iron Hawk Award, Hayden Fry Award, and was named a permanent team captain.

Other permanent team captains included senior kicker Keith Duncan, running back Mekhi Sargent, defensive end Chauncey Golston and linebacker Nick Niemann.

Duncan, in addition to Linderbaum, also received four accolades at the ceremony for his on- and off-the-field achievements.

Duncan, the Big-Ten leader in field goals per game last season, set a school record by making 20 career field goals of 40 yards or longer. Off the field, Duncan was a member of the dean’s list in 2018 and 2019. He received the Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award and Brett Greenwood Award, which is presented to a walk-on athlete who embodies the values and behaviors of Brett Greenwood, a former walk-on defensive back for Iowa. He also received the Reggie Roby Special Teams Award alongside freshman punter Tory Taylor and defensive back Terry Roberts, who received the award for his overall play.

In addition to being named offensive team captain, Sargent received the coaches’ appreciation award for both offense and special teams. The senior participated in the Hula Bowl at the end of the season, earning his team’s offensive MVP award. He was second-leading rusher for the Hawkeyes, with 432 yards on 76 carries, and shared the team lead of seven touchdowns. He is one of 11 players from the Hawkeyes to rush for 20 career touchdowns.

Niemann and Golston also shared the Hayden Fry Award — presented to the team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication — with Linderbaum and Duncan.

But the season wouldn’t have been possible in a pandemic without the medical staff, who received the Bump Elliott Appreciation Award. The staff includes team physician Dr. Andy Peterson, head football athletic trainer Kammy Powell and assistant athletic trainers Sara Smith, Cole Reese and Tony Berger.

