Iowa football schedule 2019: Early look at opponents, point spread predictions and more

This summer’s Iowa football look ahead series previewing all 12 of the Hawkeyes’ 2019 opponents has wrapped up. Here’s an overview, with links to every in-depth post.

Date: Aug. 31

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: FS1

Series: Iowa 4-0

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: Iowa will win. How will the offense look dealing with a MAC program that values defense? Iowa’s defense should eat. The RedHawks don’t have a QB.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Iowa -18

Date: Sept. 7

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: FS1

Series: Iowa 1-0

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: Iowa will win. If it’s 14-7 again, be nervous about the season. If that’s the score, as it was in 2016, somehow, Iowa didn’t punch in. Or it doesn’t matter because it’s at Iowa State the next week and the emotions will be flowing like the Busch Light.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Iowa -19.5

Date: Sept. 14

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames)

TV: FS1

Series: Iowa 43-22

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: This sets up to be low scoring. Both teams should field A defenses. The Cyclones lost a lot of production. Iowa still is trying to defib its running game and had two early-entry tight ends go in the first round of the NFL Draft

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Iowa probably will be favored. It most always is in this game. I’m going pick ’em.

Date: Sept. 28

Time: TBA

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: TBA

Series: 0-0

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: How long can MTSU keep this competitive? That’s how we’ll start with this. Yes, Iowa should win. If Iowa is a serious Big Ten West contender, it leads by two scores and makes it three or four in the fourth quarter. But don’t run out and paint that on your garage door. When you schedule down, Iowa, really schedule down.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Iowa will be favored. Let’s say ... 12.5. Iowa probably shouldn’t schedule games against MTSU types. There’s zero bounce for scheduling a good Group of Five game. Everything to lose, nothing to gain. Just do the thing with North Texas, where the spread will be almost three TDs.

Date: Oct. 5

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

TV: TBA

Series: Michigan 41-15-4

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: Let’s not go crazy with the “Jim Harbaugh really wants to beat down the Hawkeyes because of 2016.” I think we all know by now that football doesn’t work that way. If you have a vendetta against one school, you’re going to leak all over the place and leave yourself open to a weird loss, maybe to Middle Tennessee State (I’m taking Michigan, which also plays MTSU this season). The Wolverines have Wisconsin in week 3. Maybe that plays in Iowa’s favor. The Badgers sort of suck the life out of you.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: I’m going to favor the Wolverines in this one. Let’s put it at 6.5. Iowa has won five of the last six vs. Michigan. Harbaugh is going to want this one. The 2016 derailment came out of nowhere and C.J. Beathard’s helmet drank Iowa City dry.

Date: Oct. 12

Time: TBA

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: TBA

Series: Penn State 14-12

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: Iowa’s offense has to show up with its cleats on. Yes, the Nittany Lions have averaged — sit down for a second — 496.6 yards against Iowa in the last three games. This PSU offense doesn’t have Saquon Barkley or Trace McSorley. Iowa’s offense has averaged 285.6 in the last three vs. PSU. This conclusion doesn’t come with a straight line, but the simple, raw numbers point at Iowa’s offense and wonder if it shouldn’t be pulling a little more weight. Yes, the games have been close the last two seasons, but PSU could win its sixth straight vs. Iowa this year. This is a chance for a gain, some status, for the 2019 Hawkeyes.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Penn State by 3.5. If it’s a night game at Kinnick, maybe it’s a pick ’em. If the Lions’ new QB is a miss and demonstrates “miss” in the first five weeks, obviously, that would track well for the Hawkeyes. Probably don’t count on that.

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: TBA

Series: Purdue 48-38-3

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: If Iowa can hold up at corner, it has a shot. It hasn’t held up at corner vs. Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm. In the last two meetings, Brohm, a former QB who played in the XFL, has sent speed at the Iowa secondary and in two games has come up with a 65 percent completion percentage (45 of 69), 562 yards and seven TD passes to just two picks. Seems like a pattern.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Iowa at home. Let’s go Hawkeyes -4.5. The Hawkeyes will be coming off Michigan and Penn State. Brohm has beaten Iowa in his first two meetings as Purdue’s head coach.

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

TV: TBA

Series: Iowa 50-27-3

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: If Northwestern beats Iowa for a fourth straight season, it’ll match the Wildcats’ longest winning streak against Iowa ... since 1926 to 1933.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: At Northwestern, which now has a 5-star QB (Hunter Johnson). The reigning Big Ten West champions will be favored. Let’s say 3.

Date: Nov. 9

Time: TBA

Location: Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wis.)

TV: TBA

Series: Wisconsin 47-43-2

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: The Badgers have pulled ahead in the Heartland Trophy series. They’ve won three straight and six of the last seven against the Hawkeyes. This isn’t breaking news in Iowa City. Wisconsin is the most meaningful rivalry Iowa has. The winner has a path to Indianapolis. The loser might make the Outback Bowl. Which one do you want?

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Home field is 3 points, so let’s not overthink this. Badgers probably will be favored by at least 3. We do have to factor some “how the season is going” when we hit November, but when was the last time Iowa was favored at Camp Randall?

Date: Nov. 16

Time: TBA

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: TBA

Series: Minnesota 62-48-2

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: OK, last year P.J. Fleck delivered Paul Bunyan’s Axe. After 15 years of futility, Minnesota finally beat Wisconsin in football. Remember when Iowa State did that against Iowa in 1998? The series has been basically even since (yes, Iowa is looking for its fifth straight this year, that’s still not 15). Minnesota hasn’t slapped Floyd of Rosedale’s bronze backside since 2014. Iowa could make it five in a row this season. If Fleck wrangles this one? He probably buys himself a solid two or three years of bliss with the fan base. For the coach, that’s incentive.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: In the first nine weeks of the season, the Gophers’ toughest tests will be at Fresno State, at Purdue and Nebraska. Minnesota might have a shiny record going into this. Still, Iowa at Kinnick will at least be a -7.

Date: Nov. 23

Time: TBA

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: TBA

Series: Illinois 38-34-2

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: When the hot seat rankings come out, Illinois’ Lovie Smith will be No. 1 or 2. OK, super hot and super obvious.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: I’m sticking Iowa -24 on this. Illinois fans will be tweeting about Smith’s buyout before the end of the first half.

Date: Nov. 29 (Friday)

Time: TBA

Location: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.)

TV: BTN

Series: Nebraska 29-17-3

Super hot, possibly relevant take on this game: If this comes down to two QBs taking over, who do you like? Adrian Martinez has great feet and has shown accuracy. Nate Stanley has had brilliant and broken moments. It won’t come down to two QBs taking over.

Super early, totally unofficial spread prediction: Last game of the year. The complexion of these teams will be shaped by the rigors of 2019 by this point. That’s impossible to predict. Matching schedules? Nebraska’s crossovers are Indiana, Maryland and a home game against Ohio State. The Huskers also get Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern in Lincoln. It’s a schedule that sets up to keep the Huskers interesting in November. In Lincoln, Nebraska probably will be favored. Probably by 3.