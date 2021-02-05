Interactive map: Meet the Iowa football 2021 recruiting class

The Iowa Hawkeyes signed 19 high school prospects in their 2021 football recruiting class, plus Northern Iowa transfer Xavior Williams.
Use this interactive map to scroll through the class, with biographical information, ratings, highlights and more coverage included.
Ten of the recruits (and Williams) are from the state of Iowa.
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa men's basketball doesn't close, on Ohio State shooters or the game itself
- University of Iowa makes first distribution from blockbuster $1.165 billion utilities deal
- Skipping search, University of Iowa names interim provost to become permanent
- Les Beck, Linn County planning and development director, retiring after 20 years with county
- Reynolds ‘educating’ lawmakers on her plan for school choice, funding
- Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Ohio State