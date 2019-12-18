Hayden Fry timeline: Iconic coach from Texas endeared himself in Iowa hearts

A timeline of former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry’s life and career.

Feb. 28, 1929: Born in Eastland, Texas.

1940s: Played football for Odessa High School (Texas).

1947 to 1950: Played football at Baylor University.

1952 to 1955: Served in U.S. Marine Crops. Reached rank of captain.

1955: Became teacher and football coach in Odessa, Texas.

1959: Hired as assistant coach at Baylor.

1960: Hired as assistant coach at Arkansas.

1962: Hired as head coach at Southern Methodist University. Went 49-66-1 in 11 seasons.

1966: Jerry LeVias became the first black player to take the field in the Southwest Conference for SMU under Fry.

1973: Hired at North Texas State (now known as the University of North Texas). Went 40-23-3 over six seasons.

Dec. 9, 1978: Hired at Iowa. At the time, Iowa had 17 straight nonwinning seasons.

1978: Hired marketing group to create Iowa’s Tigerhawk logo.

1978: Got permission from Pittsburgh Steelers to copy their uniform.

1979 and 1980: Went 5-6 and 4-7 in his two seasons at Iowa.

Sept. 12, 1981: Iowa upsets Nebraska, ranked No. 6 in the country at the time, 10-7.

Sept. 26, 1981: Iowa upsets No. 6 UCLA, 20-7.

Nov. 21, 1981: Iowa’s 36-7 win over Michigan State, combined with Ohio State’s upset win over Michigan, gave the Hawkeyes a share of the Big Ten title. It is the first time in 14 years that a team other than Ohio State or Michigan earned the Big Ten’s Rose Bowl trip.

Jan. 1, 1982: Iowa plays in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1959, losing 28-0 to Washington.

1982: Iowa goes 8-4, defeats Tennessee in the Peach Bowl.

1983: Iowa goes 9-3, loses to Florida in the Gator Bowl.

1984: Iowa goes 8-4-1 and defeats Texas in the Freedom Bowl.

Oct. 19, 1985: Iowa defeats Michigan, 12-10, in a game pitting the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country.

1985: Iowa goes 10-2 and wins the Big Ten title, again earning a spot in the Rose Bowl.

Jan. 1, 1986: Iowa plays UCLA in the Rose Bowl, loses 45-28.

1986 to 1998: Fry goes to nine more bowls — (1986, Holiday; 1987, Holiday; 1988, Peach; 1990, Rose; 1991, Holiday; 1993, Alamo; 1995, Sun; 1996, Alamo; 1997, Sun).

1989: Bill Snyder is hired as the head coach at Kansas State, and one year later, Barry Alvarez is hired as the head coach at Wisconsin. They are the first two of 13 Fry assistants who earn head coaching jobs (Bret Bielema, Bob Diaco, Kirk Ferentz, Jim Leavitt, Chuck Long, Dan McCarney, Jay Norvell, Bo Pelini, Bob Stoops, Mark Stoops, Mike Stoops).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Nov. 22, 1998: Fry announces his retirement from Iowa following a 3-8 season, his 20th at Iowa. His overall record is 232-178-10, including 143-89-6 with the Hawkeyes.

Dec. 17, 2019: Fry passes away at age 90

» Hlas column: Hayden Fry brought the sizzle and the steak to Iowa

» 'Fryisms': Hayden Fry scratched where it itched, and then some

» Kirk Ferentz on Hayden Fry: 'The man who took a chance on me'

» Photos: Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, through the years