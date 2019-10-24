Iowa Football

Fun Facts: Iowa-Northwestern, Eddie Vedder edition

The Mayor of Candor lied

As Harry Chapin wrote and sang in “The Mayor of Candor Lied,” time always passes after all. And as the summer follows spring so does the winter follow fall.

That wouldn’t be bothersome were it said in Arizona or Florida or my winter home in Bali. But since it’s Iowa, I’m sorry I mentioned it. So let’s forget all that and get into some Fun Facts for Iowa-Northwestern football.

1. Both teams have had a pair of three-game win streaks in this series since Kirk Ferentz has been Iowa’s coach, but none were extended to four. Northwestern currently owns a three-game win streak.

2. Iowa is allowing 11.6 points per game, its lowest average since it allowed 13.0 per game in 2008. The Hawkeyes’ 275.0 yards allowed per game is their lowest average since the 272.2 of 1984.

3. Northwestern was 15-3 in the Big Ten over the previous two seasons and is 0-4 this year.

4. Iowa’s Keith Duncan leads the nation in field goals with 17. The Hawkeyes’ record for field goals in a season is 21, shared by Rob Houghtlin (1987) and Kyle Schlicher (2004).

5. What’s your favorite Harry Chapin song? I’m partial to “W*O*L*D.”

6. Northwestern’s 52-3 loss to Ohio State last Friday was its worst defeat since it fell 62-10 at Iowa in 2002.

7. The Wildcats’ two touchdown passes is tied for last nationally with Old Dominion and Georgia Southern.

8. Northwestern’s last win over a top-five team was against Iowa in 1959.

9. Despite being 0-4 in the Big Ten, Northwestern ran at least five more plays than its opponent in each of those games and had 22 more than Wisconsin.

10. Seven different Iowa players have rushing touchdowns this season. Only Mekhi Sargent (3) has more than one.

11. Northwestern has players from 25 different states. Iowa is not among them. The Hawkeyes have 23 players from Illinois.

12. Iowa is averaging 2.8 yards per rush in Big Ten games.

13. The Hawkeyes’ opponents are 6-for-50 (12 percent) on third-and-7 or longer. Iowa is 15-of-44 (34.1 percent) in those situations.

14. Northwestern has a campus in Qatar.

15. Wildcats Coach Pat Fitzgerald said this Monday: “There are three magic buttons for things to go right. All three have to be hit at the same time. Those three are Control, Alt, and Delete. You know what that does? It restarts your computer.”

16. Northwestern (1-5) was ranked 25th in the coaches’ preseason poll. Syracuse (3-4) was 22nd and Stanford (3-4) was 23rd. Baylor and Minnesota, now a combined 14-0 , got a combined five votes in the preseason.

17. Northwestern mascot Willie the Wildcat is an anthropomorphic wildcat. So are University of Arizona mascots Wilbur Wildcat and Wilma Wildcat.

18. Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder was born in Evanston. According to Patch.com, Vedder worked as a child model for local retail store catalogs.

