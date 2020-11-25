Fun Facts: Huskers-Hawkeyes

1. This is the first time Nebraska-Iowa isn’t the regular-season finale for both teams since they the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

2. Of the four Huskers-Hawkeyes Black Friday games at Kinnick Stadium, three were decided by one score and one of those went to overtime.

3. Iowa is 6-3 against Nebraska on Black Fridays, outscoring the Huskers by an average of 9.4 points per game.

4. Last Saturday was the 30th time Nebraska has allowed 38 points in a Big Ten game. The Huskers allowed that many points 21 times in their entire history in the Big 12.

5. Nebraska’s Oliver Martin has caught passes for three different Big Ten teams. He had 11 receptions for Michigan in 2018, five for Iowa last season, and caught his first two as a Husker last Saturday.

6. The Huskers had winning Big Ten records in their first four years in the league. They are 20-31 in the conference since.

7. Nebraska quarterbacks have thrown two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

8. Iowa has three of the Big Ten’s top five players in tackles for losses. They are Daviyon Nixon, Zach VanValkenburg and Chauncey Golston, second, third and fifth, respectively.

9. Nebraska now has lost its most-recent game to every Big Ten West team. It has dropped seven straight to Wisconsin, five to Iowa, two to Purdue, and its latest game against Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern and Purdue.

10. Iowa is outscoring foes by 17.0 points per game. The Huskers have gotten outscored by 13.5 points per game.

11. Nebraska averages 198.8 rushing yards a game, Iowa 198.2.

12. The Huskers’ top two three rushers are quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey with 318 yards and Adrian Martinez with 195, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with 120. Their top running back is Dedrick Mills, with 95 yards.

13. Borrowed from the Omaha-World Herald: Nebraska opponents have converted 54 percent of their third-down opportunities. No Big Ten defense has been above 50 percent in that category since 2013.

14. Nebraska has eight Iowans on its football roster. They come from Carroll, Cherokee, Coralville, Hartley, Holstein, Missouri Valley, Tiffin and Waverly. The Hawkeyes don’t have any Nebraskans, though they’ve had vital players from that state in recent years, like Drew Ott, Cole Fisher and Nathan Bazata.

15. Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was a walk-on offensive lineman at Iowa from 1998-2002.

16. Huskers director of football and recruiting administration Trent Mossbrucker was a kicker at Iowa from 2008-2012. He set a Hawkeyes freshman record for scoring with 70 points in 2008, and made 13 of his 15 field goal tries that season.

17. The Big Ten season is five weeks old. Iowa is the only team with a 3-2 record.

18. The Hawkeyes have as many wins as Nebraska, Michigan and Penn State combined.

19. Iowa and Nebraska both have a Cedar Rapids, a Waterloo and a Davenport. Both have a Central City and an Oxford. Both have a Battle Creek. Nebraska has a Wahoo. Iowa has a What Cheer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

20. Carol Moseke Frost, the mother of Nebraska coach Scott Frost, was raised in rural Cedar Rapids, Neb. She competed in the discus at the 1968 Summer Olympics and won a gold medal at the 1967 Pan American Games.