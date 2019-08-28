From water polo to football for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette

IOWA CITY — The best swimmer on the Iowa football team is Oliver Martin. Hands down.

The kid was a multiple state champion at Iowa City West and a national-level competitor. Oh, you did hear he’s immediately eligible to play after transferring from Michigan, right?

That came out Wednesday.

But if you’re looking another guy who knows his way around the pool, stay within that wide receiver group. Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t get to this football thing until his sophomore year in high school.

Prior to that, it was swimming and water polo, believe it or not.

“My grandma checked me into camp every summer, and they had a swimming pool there in the school,” Smith-Marsette said. “They gave swimming lessons and everything. So I’ve been swimming since I was, like, 7 years old. It was just something that I was good at. One of the coaches that worked at the summer camp decided to let my grandma know that I could really swim, and that I should possibly get into competitive swimming.

“From my end, it turned out pretty cool. I know how to swim.”

Now about water polo, a sport in which few around these parts are familiar. It is played in four seven-minute quarters, with each team having six players and a goalie in the pool at one time.

The object of the game is to throw the ball (essentially a volleyball) into the net, with one stationed at each end of the pool. Teams must take a shot within 35 seconds and individual penalties are handed out for various fouls.

It’s actually a neat game to watch. You’ve got to be able to swim, you’ve got to have stamina, and you’ve got to be tough.

Just ask Smith-Marsette.

“Yeah, it got pretty nasty sometimes,” he said. “Behind the scenes, if you’re under the water, you see people kicking you, grabbing you, all that stuff … They get pretty rough in water polo. A lot of physicality. A good sport.”

Smith-Marsette played water polo in his eighth and ninth-grade years at St. Benedict’s Prep in his hometown of Newark, N.J., under the tutelage of Coach Glenn Cassidy.

“I was one of the best on the team,” he said, with a wry smile. “Especially if Coach Cassidy ever comes across this … I’m going to say I was one of the best water polo players he had there.”

But Smith-Marsette ended up transferring to Weequahic High School in Newark, and it had no pool. His swimming and water polo days were done.

Football was his new activity.

“In high school, just coming from a swimmer’s background, your lung capacity is different from others,” he said. “I was able to sprint all day compared to other people. Just being able to run freely full speed and not get tired, that felt good … I believe that’s something that gave me an edge.

“I’d grown up a football fan, been an (Philadelphia) Eagles fan since I was knee high. So just starting to play football, it was like ‘All right, maybe this could take me somewhere.’”

Obviously, it did.

Smith-Marsette and Weequahic won a state championship in New Jersey, and he signed with Iowa. He played two years ago as a true freshman and was named a first-team all-Big Ten return specialist last season after leading the conference in kickoff return yardage.

Big things are expected from Iowa’s passing game this season, with a third-year starting quarterback in Nate Stanley and a deep receiver group of Smith-Marsette, Martin, Brandon Smith, Niko Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy, among others.

“I feel like we’re going to be explosive,” Smith-Marsette said. “We’ve got a lot of different guys in a lot of different areas that can impact the game. A lot of different types of players. We’ve got big bodies, we’ve got small bodies, faster people.”

“Ihmir, he’s done a good job, and I couldn’t be more complimentary of what he did during the summer,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He was in tremendous condition, the best condition we’ve seen him in. Same thing during practice over the last three plus weeks. He’s really done a good job out there.”

He’s ready to gain some receiving yards and score some goals for the Hawkeyes this season. Err, make that touchdowns.

“Do I miss it?” Smith-Marsette said, about his former aquatics ways. “Yeah, sometimes, when I’m a pool or something. But I’m happy I’m here now. No doubt.”

