Iowa LB Dillon Doyle, son of strength coach Chris Doyle, will transfer

Dillon Doyle, a redshirt sophomore linebacker on the Iowa football team and the son of embattled strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, announced Tuesday on Twitter he is leaving the program.

Chris Doyle has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation into allegations of unfair treatment of African American players in the program. Several former players tweeted about inequalities within the program over the weekend, naming Chris Doyle as the main culprit.

Dillon Doyle tweeted he has received an “overwhelming amount of SUPPORT” from teammates and the community, but “... I’m announcing that I’ll be moving on to the NEXT STEP of my career and entering the TRANSFER PORTAL. I am EXCITED to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a CHAMPIONSHIP.”

A former Iowa City West prep standout, Dillon Doyle played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last year, collecting 23 tackles (13 solo) with one forced fumble. He earned his first start at middle linebacker in a 20-0 win at Northwestern. The Wildcats were limited to just 64 net rushing yards and 202 total yards and Doyle had a career-high seven tackles.

Dillon Doyle was projected to compete with Jack Campbell for reps at middle linebacker this fall.

He did not mention his father in the tweet.

Here is his full announcement:

“I’d like to take this time to THANK Iowa Football for my time in the program. Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my DREAM to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great PRIDE in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last FOREVER, and I’m so incredibly GRATEFUL for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of SUPPORT I’ve received the last few days.

With that being said, I’m announcing that I’ll be moving on to the NEXT STEP of my career and entering the TRANSFER PORTAL. I am EXCITED to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a CHAMPIONSHIP.