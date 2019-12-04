Iowa Football

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Fellow tackle Alaric Jackson named third team All-Big Ten

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Iowa State Cyclones defensive end JaQuan Bailey (3) at a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa junior tackle Tristan Wirfs is the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday.

Wirfs, who started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, has 32 career starts in three seasons with the Hawkeyes.

The Mount Vernon native was named first team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Fellow Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson garnered third team All-Big Ten honors.

» Tristan Wirfs, Mount Vernon, and the 1 square mile where football found him

Junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, freshman center Tyler Linderbaum and quarterback Nate Stanley received honorable mention for 16th-ranked Iowa (9-3).

All-Big Ten defense and special teams were announced Tuesday, including Iowa’s Keith Duncan being named Kicker of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year — Justin Fields, Ohio State

Quarterback of the Year — Justin Fields, Ohio State

Running Back of the Year — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Receiver of the Year — Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Tight End of the Year — Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Offensive Lineman of the Year — Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Freshman of the Year — David Bell, Purdue

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN OFFENSE (COACHES & MEDIA)

Justin Fields, Ohio State

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Jon Runyan, Michigan

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN OFFENSE (COACHES)

Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN OFFENSE (MEDIA)

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

