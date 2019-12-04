Iowa's Tristan Wirfs named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Iowa junior tackle Tristan Wirfs is the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday.
Wirfs, who started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, has 32 career starts in three seasons with the Hawkeyes.
The Mount Vernon native was named first team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Fellow Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson garnered third team All-Big Ten honors.
Junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, freshman center Tyler Linderbaum and quarterback Nate Stanley received honorable mention for 16th-ranked Iowa (9-3).
All-Big Ten defense and special teams were announced Tuesday, including Iowa’s Keith Duncan being named Kicker of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year — Justin Fields, Ohio State
Quarterback of the Year — Justin Fields, Ohio State
Running Back of the Year — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Receiver of the Year — Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
Tight End of the Year — Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Freshman of the Year — David Bell, Purdue
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN OFFENSE (COACHES & MEDIA)
Justin Fields, Ohio State
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Jon Runyan, Michigan
Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN OFFENSE (COACHES)
Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN OFFENSE (MEDIA)
Wyatt Davis, Ohio State