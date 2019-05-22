Iowa vs. Indiana in Big Ten baseball tournament: Final score, stats, highlights

The Iowa Hawkeyes continued the theme of the day at the Big Ten baseball tournament: upsets.

After No. 6-seed Maryland and No. 7-seed Ohio State won their openers, the No. 8-seed Hawkeyes knocked off No. 1-seed Indiana 4-2 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Coverage from Omaha:

» Cole McDonald pitches Iowa past No. 1-seed Indiana in Big Ten tournament

Turning point: After Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Hawkeyes struck back immediately. Ben Norman led off the top of the seventh with a single and scored from second on Tanner Wetrich's base hit, sliding safely on a play at the plate. Iowa then loaded the bases and Wetrich scored the go-ahead run on Chris Whelan's sacrifice fly to left. Izaya Fullard then greeted Indiana reliever Connor Manous with a two-out RBI single to extend the lead.

MVP: Iowa starting pitcher Cole McDonald delivered the kind of performance teams need in the postseason. He allowed five hits, one walk and one run in eight innings while striking out nine. That followed an excellent regular-season performance against Indiana in April, when he struck out 11 in seven innings, allowing two runs.

Key stat: 1. The Hoosiers produced just one extra-base hit against McDonald and Iowa closer Grant Leonard. That was Drew Ashley's leadoff triple in the sixth inning, which became Indiana's first run of the game. Indiana added a run off Leonard in the ninth on Cole Barr's RBI single but Justin Walker flied out to end the game on the next pitch.

Up next: Iowa will play No. 5-seed Nebraska in a winners' bracket game at 9 p.m. Thursday (BTN).