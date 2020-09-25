Hawkeye female swimmers and divers file Title IX complaint after University of Iowa cuts their sport

Female swimmers and divers with the University of Iowa on Friday morning filed a Title IX complaint in U.S. District Court challenging the institution’s announcement last month that it’s cutting women’s swimming and diving — along with three other sports — at the end of this academic year.

“Our clients contend that the elimination of this sport violates their rights, and the rights of other student-athletes similarly-situated,” under Title IX of the federal education amendments of 1972, according to attorney Jim Larew.

UI Athletics Director Gary Barta in August announced his department — facing a $75 million deficit in the wake of COVID-19 losses, including tens of millions in eviscerated football revenue – announced the elimination of men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis.

He said, at that the time, cutting the programs could save $5 million. After a group of athletes and alumni announced they’d raised nearly $1.7 million in just one day earlier this week, Barta told the Board of Regents the sports still were too expensive to keep around beyond this year.

UI President Bruce Harreld told regents the group would need to raise tens of millions on the front end to convince him to keep the cut programs. When asked why alumni and athletes weren’t allowed more involvement in the decision-making process, Barta said the appropriate people weighed in on identifying the right group of sports to cut — considering Title IX mandates, expenses, and revenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

