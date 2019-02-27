Gary Barta, Gary Dolphin meeting with media

IOWA CITY — Gary Dolphin and Iowa athletics director Gary Barta will meet with the media today, the school announced.

There are reports Dolphin, the “Voice of the Hawkeyes,” will be reinstated after his suspension last week after he used to term “King Kong” when talking about a player from Maryland.

He was suspended for the remainder of the basketball season, but reports indicate he will be back for football and basketball next year.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m.

Check back for details later this afternoon.