Iowa Hawkeyes

Gary Barta, Gary Dolphin meeting with media

The 2 will discuss Dolphin's suspension as 'Voice of the Hawkeyes'

Gary Dolphin (left) talks with University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld and athletics director Gary Barta at the Hawkeye Huddle at the Convention Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2015. (The Gazette)
Gary Dolphin (left) talks with University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld and athletics director Gary Barta at the Hawkeye Huddle at the Convention Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — Gary Dolphin and Iowa athletics director Gary Barta will meet with the media today, the school announced.

There are reports Dolphin, the “Voice of the Hawkeyes,” will be reinstated after his suspension last week after he used to term “King Kong” when talking about a player from Maryland.

He was suspended for the remainder of the basketball season, but reports indicate he will be back for football and basketball next year.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m.

Check back for details later this afternoon.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ohio State and Fran McCaffery both red hot in Iowa basketball's loss

Freshman Justin Ahrens scores 29, Ohio State blitzes Iowa

Now, let's talk 'why' Gary Dolphin

Iowa men's basketball at Ohio State: Final score, stats, highlights

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

[VIDEO] Watch Michael Cohen's congressional testimony on Donald Trump

Michael Cohen's written statement: Trump a 'racist,' a 'conman' and a 'cheat'

Cedar Rapids leaders back $86 million toward flood control

Snow days extend Cedar Rapids school year to June 5

Growing Clear Creek Amana district hunts for new high school site

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.