Iowa Hawkeyes

Former Iowa wrestler Brandon Sorensen diagnosed with leukemia

4-time All-American is Hawkeye Wrestling Club member

Iowa’s Brandon Sorensen lunges for Navy’s Jared Prince in a 149 pound match during the first first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (The Gazette)
Iowa’s Brandon Sorensen lunges for Navy’s Jared Prince in a 149 pound match during the first first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — Brandon Sorensen, a four-time All-American for the Iowa wrestling team, has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the school announced Tuesday.

Now a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, Sorensen started treatment Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

“I am prepared to beat this disease, and there is no wait,” he said in a news release from the university. “The challenge is right in front of me and I am all-in.

“I know I am not alone in this fight. I have the very best doctors, resources and family you could possibly hope for and I know that we will beat this cancer together. There is no choice. We will move forward with success.”

Iowa Coach Tom Brands said Sorensen is “not fighting this alone.

“I can guarantee everyone of that. We are with him lock-step, and by ‘we’ I mean this entire program, from his teammates and coaches to the alumni, fans, and administration,” he said. “Brandon is as solid of a person as you will ever meet; personally, professionally, athletically, and socially. He has never backed away from an opponent and he will not back down from this.”

A native of Cedar Falls, Sorensen also was a four-time Iowa high school state champion for Denver-Tripoli. He was a 2016 NCAA finalist and a two-time NWCA All-American. He graduated in 2018 with 127 career wins and a Bachelor of Science in Sport & Recreation Promotion.

A GoFundMe page is being created in Sorensen’s name to provide financial support for his medical expenses.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Tania Davis returns to Iowa when Clemson visits for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Iowa vs. Syracuse men's basketball at a glance: Time, TV, live stream, team facts

Pinning Combination: Takeaways from Iowa wrestling's win over Wisconsin

Iowa basketball: "Hawkeyes Over America Tour" continues in Syracuse

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Towel, staple left inside University of Iowa cancer patient brings $1.2 million deal

Westdale Bowling Center closes after three decades in operation

New RAGBRAI director says 'Band Aids' ready to come off after bike ride brouhaha

Cedar Rapids Washington High School loses top spot on Iowa AP Index

Iowa settles stalking lawsuit filed by 3 workers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.