Former Iowa wrestler Brandon Sorensen diagnosed with leukemia

IOWA CITY — Brandon Sorensen, a four-time All-American for the Iowa wrestling team, has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the school announced Tuesday.

Now a member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, Sorensen started treatment Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

“I am prepared to beat this disease, and there is no wait,” he said in a news release from the university. “The challenge is right in front of me and I am all-in.

“I know I am not alone in this fight. I have the very best doctors, resources and family you could possibly hope for and I know that we will beat this cancer together. There is no choice. We will move forward with success.”

Iowa Coach Tom Brands said Sorensen is “not fighting this alone.

“I can guarantee everyone of that. We are with him lock-step, and by ‘we’ I mean this entire program, from his teammates and coaches to the alumni, fans, and administration,” he said. “Brandon is as solid of a person as you will ever meet; personally, professionally, athletically, and socially. He has never backed away from an opponent and he will not back down from this.”

A native of Cedar Falls, Sorensen also was a four-time Iowa high school state champion for Denver-Tripoli. He was a 2016 NCAA finalist and a two-time NWCA All-American. He graduated in 2018 with 127 career wins and a Bachelor of Science in Sport & Recreation Promotion.

A GoFundMe page is being created in Sorensen’s name to provide financial support for his medical expenses.