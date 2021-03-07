Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2021: TV, live stream, finals matchups, Sunday's schedule

Iowa's Michael Kemerer. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Conference champions will be crowned Sunday as the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships wrap up at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. All 10 No. 1-seeds advanced to the finals with semifinal wins Saturday night.

The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes lead the team race with 126 1/2 points entering Sunday as they seek to repeat as Big Ten champions. Iowa has six wrestlers in the finals. Penn State is second with 111 1/2 points and has four in the finals.

Find broadcast information, finals matchups, live updates and coverage here throughout the day.

» Day 1 recap: Iowa has 6 finalists and leads team race with 126 1/2 points

» Alex Marinelli aims for 3rd Big Ten wrestling title, with bigger picture in mind

» March Madness begins with college wrestling’s postseason

 

Sunday’s Big Ten wrestling schedule

11 a.m. (CT) — Consolation semifinals, 7th-place matches

3 p.m. (CT) — 1st, 3rd and 5th-place matches

 

How to watch Big Ten wrestling Sunday

TV: Big Ten Network (Finals)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go for finals coverage or BTN+ to watch any consolation mat (subscription)

Mobile stream: Fox Sports app for finals coverage or BTN+ app to watch any consolation mat (subscription)

 

Big Ten wrestling finals matchups

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 7 Devin Schroder (Purdue)

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

141: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State)

149: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) vs. No. 7 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)

157: No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) vs. No. 2 Kaleb Young (Iowa)

165: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. No. 3 Ethan Smith (Ohio State)

174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State)

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. No. 6 Taylor Venz (Nebraska)

197: No. 1 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) vs. No. 2 Michael Amine (Michigan)

Hwt.: No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs. No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan)

