Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2021: TV, live stream, finals matchups, Sunday's schedule

Conference champions will be crowned Sunday as the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships wrap up at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. All 10 No. 1-seeds advanced to the finals with semifinal wins Saturday night.
The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes lead the team race with 126 1/2 points entering Sunday as they seek to repeat as Big Ten champions. Iowa has six wrestlers in the finals. Penn State is second with 111 1/2 points and has four in the finals.
Find broadcast information, finals matchups, live updates and coverage here throughout the day.
Sunday’s Big Ten wrestling schedule
11 a.m. (CT) — Consolation semifinals, 7th-place matches
3 p.m. (CT) — 1st, 3rd and 5th-place matches
How to watch Big Ten wrestling Sunday
TV: Big Ten Network (Finals)
Live stream: Fox Sports Go for finals coverage or BTN+ to watch any consolation mat (subscription)
Mobile stream: Fox Sports app for finals coverage or BTN+ app to watch any consolation mat (subscription)
Big Ten wrestling finals matchups
125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 7 Devin Schroder (Purdue)
133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Austin DeSanto (Iowa)
141: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State)
149: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) vs. No. 7 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska)
157: No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) vs. No. 2 Kaleb Young (Iowa)
165: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) vs. No. 3 Ethan Smith (Ohio State)
174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. No. 3 Carter Starocci (Penn State)
184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. No. 6 Taylor Venz (Nebraska)
197: No. 1 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) vs. No. 2 Michael Amine (Michigan)
Hwt.: No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) vs. No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan)