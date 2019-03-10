Big Ten wrestling 2019: Final team scores, championship results

Penn State wrapped up its sixth Big Ten wrestling championship Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., with 157 1/2 points, 35 more than Ohio State.

Jason Nolf (157) of the Nittany Lions and Iowa’s Alex Marinelli (165) shared the Outstanding Wrestler award.

Here’s a look at the final team standings and championship results.

Big Ten wrestling team standings

1. Penn State 157.5

2. Ohio State 122.5

3. Iowa 107.5

4. Minnesota 101.5

5. Nebraska 96.5

6. Michigan 76.5

7. Wisconsin 76

T-8. Northwestern 53.5

T-8. Rutgers 53.5

10. Purdue 42

11. Illinois 39.5

12. Indiana 31

13. Michigan State 29.5

14. Maryland 13

Big Ten wrestling championships

125: Sebastian Rivera (Northwestern) won in SV-1 vs. Spencer Lee (Iowa), 6-4

133: Nick Suriano (Rutgers) dec. Luke Pletcher (Ohio State), 4-1

141: Joey McKenna (Ohio State) dec. Chad Red (Nebraska), 9-2

149: Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) dec. Micah Jordan (Ohio State), 8-6

157: Jason Nolf (Penn State) major dec. Tyler Berger (Nebraska), 12-4

165: Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State), 9-3

174: Mark Hall (Penn State) dec. Myles Amine (Michigan), 3-2

184: Myles Martin (Ohio State) won by medical forfeit vs. Skakur Rasheed (Penn State), 18-1

197: Bo Nickal (Penn State) dec. Kollin Moore (Ohio State), 10-3

285: Anthony Cassar (Penn State) dec. Gable Steveson (Minnesota), 4-3

Iowa's Big Ten wrestling results

125: Spencer Lee (3-1) finished 2nd

133: Austin DeSanto (2-2) finished 4th

141: Max Murin (3-2) finished 7th

149: Pat Lugo (5-1) finished 3rd

157: Kaleb Young (4-2) finished 4th

165: Alex Marinelli (3-0) finished 1st

174: Mitch Bowman (1-3) DNP

184: Cash Wilcke (4-2) finished 4th

197: Jacob Warner (3-1) finished 3rd

285: Sam Stoll (1-2) DNP