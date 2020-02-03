Hawkeyes up to 17th in AP men's basketball poll

Iowa rose one spot to 17th in the new Associated Press men’s college basketball Top 25 rankings released Monday morning.

The Hawkeyes (16-6) lost 82-72 at current No. 9 Maryland last Thursday and defeated current No. 20 Illinois 72-65 Sunday in Iowa City.

This is Iowa’s third-straight week in the rankings. It’s their highest spot in the poll since they were 14th on the week of Nov. 26, 2018.

Northern Iowa (19-3) got the 31st-most votes.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is Wednesday at Purdue at 6 p.m. (CT).