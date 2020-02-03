SPORTS

Hawkeyes up to 17th in AP men's basketball poll

It's Iowa's highest ranking since November 2018

Players on the Iowa bench shout during the Hawkeyes' 72-65 men's basketball win over Illinois Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye A
Players on the Iowa bench shout during the Hawkeyes’ 72-65 men’s basketball win over Illinois Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa rose one spot to 17th in the new Associated Press men’s college basketball Top 25 rankings released Monday morning.

The Hawkeyes (16-6) lost 82-72 at current No. 9 Maryland last Thursday and defeated current No. 20 Illinois 72-65 Sunday in Iowa City.

This is Iowa’s third-straight week in the rankings. It’s their highest spot in the poll since they were 14th on the week of Nov. 26, 2018.

Northern Iowa (19-3) got the 31st-most votes.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is Wednesday at Purdue at 6 p.m. (CT).

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Johnson County mental health crisis center proceeds, but needs $1.5 million in fundraising

New Physicians' Clinic of Iowa building open to patients

Are the caucuses going to ruin 'The Bachelor' for Iowa fans?

Frequent flooding again calls fate of Jones Golf Course into question

Over half of regents students now graduate in four years

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Regents to consider 'new gateway to Iowa State University'

Medication policy could keep Cedar Rapids girl with epilepsy from school

Cedar Rapids man swerved stolen truck toward Iowa State Patrol vehicle, deputies say

Brush with fate: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art celebrates 125 years

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art celebrates 125 years with exhibition mirroring its 19th century roots

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.