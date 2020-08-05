The Hawkeyes will open the COVID-19 football season in Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 5, the Big Ten released this morning.

The league unvieled a 10-game conference-only schedule on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning. The season will begin Sept. 5 and end Nov. 21, with two bye weeks and the Thanksgiving break being observed. The breaks leave as many as four “outs” in case COVID-19 shuts down a team or a significant portion of a team for a week.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the extra weeks will be used for flexibility because of the virus.

“It affords us the best opportunity to be as flexible as we can,” Warren said. “That was one of the reasons we went to a conference-only, all-Big Ten schedule. This builds an opportunity for us to be as flexible as we possibly can.”

— Games can be collapsed into bye weeks.

— Uniform bye week on Nov. 28 can be used to catch up, or is there in case the beginning of the season is delayed.

— Cross-division games are scheduled for all schools in week 1 (Sept. 5) and week 12 (Nov. 21).

— The season has a soft start scheduled on Sept. 5. The sequencing allow for a beginning date as late as Sept. 26.

The Hawkeyes play four crossovers with the Big Ten East Division — Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State. The game against the Buckeyes is the season-ender for Iowa. The Hawkeyes face Wisconsin the week before. Iowa’s bye weeks are Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. Maryland ended up being the extra game for Iowa.

This would’ve been announced Tuesday, but NJ.com reported that 28 players and a few staffers had been infected with the virus. Six Big Ten programs have paused workouts, including Northwestern, Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers.

The release of the schedule is a cause for optimism, but Warren cautioned there is a long way to go. He touted the flexibility as the key. He said the season could start on Sept. 5, Sept. 12 or Sept. 19.

There’s also the caveat that comes with anything COVID-19, football and 2020.

“As I sit here today, it’s a fluid situation,” Warren said on the Big Ten Network. “There’s no guarantee that we’ll have fall sports of a football season, but we’re doing everything we possibly can that if we’re so blessed to be able to have fall sports that things are done in a very methodical and professional manner.”

Teams will be allowed to open camp on Friday. That gives them around a month to prepare.

— Athletes in high contact sports will undergo two tests a week, at a minimum. The B1G also will look for some rapid-testing options as an extra layer of caution.

— The tests need to be completed within three days of competition.

— The Big Ten will use a third-party testing agency for consistency and credibility.

