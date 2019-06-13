SPORTS

Hawkeyes men's basketball program among many seeking Nebraska prep Lok Wur

Iowa on long list of schools offering 6-9 wing a scholarship

Lok Wur
Lok Wur

A high school senior from Nebraska has received a scholarship offer from the Iowa men’s basketball program.

The problem for the Hawkeyes is all sorts of other schools have made similar offers, with more likely to come.

Lok Wur, a 6-foot-9, 180-pound wing from Papillion-La Vista South High in Papillion, Neb., was deemed academically eligible by the NCAA last week after having pledged to play next season at Eastern Florida State College. Wur averaged 20.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots last season for his prep team.

Offers from Division I schools have poured in since last week’s announcement. Rutgers, Texas A&M, DePaul, Saint Louis, Washington State and Nevada are among over a dozen suitors.

Wednesday morning, Wur noted on Twitter that Louisiana-Lafayette has joined the list. Bless his heart, Wur isn’t shy about telling the world who has offered him, as you can see here.

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Top AI researchers race to detect 'deepfake' videos: 'We are outgunned'

North Liberty man accused of indecent contact with a child at city park

Long-awaited University of Iowa art museum going out for bid

Supervisors scrutinize Johnson County Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center costs

New tax-writing panel leader in Iowa Senate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Caucus politics or real help on Iowans' mobile home rents?

Marion City Council supports new direction for library

Gordon Lightfoot's tour comes to Cedar Rapids Sunday

Riverside Theatre bringing new twists to Shakespeare's 'Henry IV' in Iowa City's Lower City Park

First & First West is seeking its post-casino destiny in downtown Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.