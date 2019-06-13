Hawkeyes men's basketball program among many seeking Nebraska prep Lok Wur

A high school senior from Nebraska has received a scholarship offer from the Iowa men’s basketball program.

The problem for the Hawkeyes is all sorts of other schools have made similar offers, with more likely to come.

Lok Wur, a 6-foot-9, 180-pound wing from Papillion-La Vista South High in Papillion, Neb., was deemed academically eligible by the NCAA last week after having pledged to play next season at Eastern Florida State College. Wur averaged 20.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots last season for his prep team.

Offers from Division I schools have poured in since last week’s announcement. Rutgers, Texas A&M, DePaul, Saint Louis, Washington State and Nevada are among over a dozen suitors.

Wednesday morning, Wur noted on Twitter that Louisiana-Lafayette has joined the list. Bless his heart, Wur isn’t shy about telling the world who has offered him, as you can see here.