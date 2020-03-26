Iowa Hawkeyes in everybody's pre-preseason men's basketball Top 10s

Folks, I’m not letting go of basketball until basketball season is over.

This was supposed to be the second week of the NCAA tournaments, so basketball season remains underway in my eyes. For those of you who are Iowa fans, I’m offering something that should get your juices flowing a bit.

I’ve seen three sets of 2020-21 preseason men’s basketball rankings, and the upshot is something I think it’s pretty safe to say. Namely, for the first time in a long, long time, the Hawkeyes are in everybody’s preseason Top 10.

That’s the truth, Ruth. Here are the Top 10s of the pre-preseason Top 25s I’ve seen so far:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: 1. Villanova, 2. Creighton, 3. Gonzaga, 4. Baylor, 5. Kentucky, 6. Duke, 7. Iowa, 8. Virginia, 9. Michigan State, 10. Kansas. Also, 13. Ohio State, 15. Wisconsin, 19. Michigan.

Gary Parrish, CBSsports.com: 1. Gonzaga, 2. Kentucky, 3. Creighton, 4. Baylor, 5. Villanova, 6. Duke, 7. Virginia, 8. Houston, 9. Iowa, 10. Kansas. Also: 11. Wisconsin, 12. Michigan State, 15. Michigan, 19. Ohio State.

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY: 1. Gonzaga, 2. Baylor, 3. Virginia, 4. Kentucky, 5. Creighton, 6. Duke, 7. Iowa, 8. Wisconsin, 9. Florida State, 10. Texas Tech. Also: 16. Michigan, 19. Michigan State. Northern Iowa was his second team under “also considered.”

A composite of the three Top 25s would start like this: 1. Gonzaga, 2. (tie) Baylor and Creighton, 4. Kentucky, 5. (tie) Duke, Villanova and Virginia, 8. Iowa.

Hurry, November?