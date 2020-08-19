Iowa Football

Iowa football parents set to join others from Big Ten teams Friday at league office

Parents don't like way 2020 season was canceled, seek clarity and, in some cases, reversal

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) hugs his parents as he is recognized at his team's Seniors Day pregame cere
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) hugs his parents as he is recognized at his team’s Seniors Day pregame ceremony at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 23, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Parents of University of Iowa football players plan to gather Friday at 8 a.m. the Big Ten Conference headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., to try to get answers on why the conference’s 2020 football season was canceled last week.

Gary Koerner, father of Hawkeye defensive back Jack Koerner, said Wednesday afternoon that there had been no response from the Big Ten to the letter the parents drafted during a Zoom video conference last week and had delivered to the league office last Friday morning.

The Iowa parents, Koerner said, are “in contact with multiple teams’ other Big Ten parents who have committed to attend Friday.”

In the letter, the parents told Warren and the league’s presidents and chancellors that they want to be able to ask questions, get direct answers, and have a say in the decision-making process. They asked to be able to review a full action plan including protocols and safety measures. They asked for a response by Wednesday, and hadn’t received one as of 1 p.m.

Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, has organized a rally outside the Big Ten headquarters Friday morning, calling it a “peaceful show of force.” He is hoping the conference will join the Big 12, ACC and SEC in attempting to play fall football.

Parents of University of Michigan football players also wrote to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. They demanded a reversal of the season’s cancellation.

Parent groups of players at Ohio State, Nebraska and Penn State also sent letters to Warren.

 

