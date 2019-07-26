Hawaiian Sam Cyr feeling at home in Greater Cedar Rapids Open

MARION — Three thousand nine hundred eighty-three miles. That’s how far Sam Cyr, the leader at 9-under-par after round two, traveled from his home in in Makawao, Maui, Hawaii to play in the 21st TrueNorth Greater Cedar Rapids Open this week at Hunter’s Ridge.

“I was super fortunate to have gotten a late/early wave, because jet lag was definitely real,” Cyr said. “If I had to play early that first day, it would have been like 2 a.m. for me and that would have been really tough.”

The part-time mainlander bounces between Maui and San Diego, but traveled to Cedar Rapids from Wisconsin after flying into Madison and carpooling with Dan Woltman, who sits in a tie for fourth at 7-under.

“The first thing they told me was that I needed to put pants on,” said Cyr, who arrived for the Pro-Am with shorts on 10 minutes before tee time.

Tied for second at 8-under are Brendon Doyle and Seth Fair who each shot a pair of 68s and tied with Woltman in fourth are Gavin Hall, Hunter O’Mahony, Matt Hutchins and Piri Borja.

As for Cyr, he’s enjoying the similarities between his native Hawaii and the Hawkeye state.

“Everybody here is super nice and the weather has been great,” Cyr said. “It’s been kind of windy, but I like the wind because Hawaii is very windy as well.”

While Cyr has some dietary restrictions that eliminate chicken and gluten from his meal plans, he did find some pork after day one and is preparing for the final round with Iowa’s most famous asset, besides kindness.

“The food has been awesome,” Cyr said. “I can’t eat a couple of things, but I learned about pork. I had it plain since I can’t do a lot of sauces and we made nachos and sandwiches. We’re doing corn tonight.”

Cyr will continue to navigate his new favorite course in Iowa while trying to hold on for the $30,000 prize that will be awarded Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. at Hunter’s Ridge.

“I’ve hit different clubs off the tee on numerous holes,” Cyr said. “I’ll defintely make some adjustments as I continue to learn the course and where I want to be. They’ve had some tricky pins, which would have been helpful to know where to leave it, which I didn’t. Hopefully I can pick the right clubs off of the tee and manage it all well.”

Either way, it seems like the native Hawaiian feels right at home.