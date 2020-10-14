Gazette area Fab 5: Iowa City West swimmers closes fall atop rankings

Golf has concluded, while football begins its “all-inclusive” postseason on Friday, including some first-round byes, of course. Volleyball playoffs and districts for cross country and swimming are rapidly approaching. After some thought, we have a new No. 1 for the last installment of the season with plans to honor winter programs similarly. Enjoy the fall’s final “Fab Five” programs:

1. IOWA CITY WEST GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the list of swimmers, who have reached regular-season time standards to qualify for next month’s state meet. West owns 24 of the 102 performances in eight individual races that come in under the standards. The Trojans have the fastest reported times in seven of those events and the top two in five. Aurora Roghair is tops in the 200, 100 and 500 free events, while Scarlet Martin is first in the 50 free, 200 individual medley, 100 fly and 100 back. Of the 10 times to meet the 500 free regular-season time marks, five belong to West swimmers. Jade Roghair, Olivia Taeger and Kolby Reese join Martin and Aurora Roghair in the top-eight 500 free times. The Trojans possesses a two-point edge over No. 2 Waukee in the Power Rankings. They trounced Cedar Falls 125-60 on Tuesday and are a force.

2. WASHINGTON, IOWA FOOTBALL (7-0)

The Demons posted one of the first notable victories of the football season, beating perennial power Bettendorf. They haven’t looked back since, capturing the Class 3A District 5 crown, climbing to fourth in the final polls and earning a first-round bye. Washington will face the winner of Fairfield and Keokuk. Washington averaged 49.5 points per game and 33-point margin of victory against teams with a combined record of 23-22. One of only three unbeaten 3A teams with opponents’ overall record above .500. The Demons defense ranks among the state’s best in touchdowns (five) and sacks (19) and the offense’s 40 TDs is third. Trashaun Willis has been a leader, amassing 1,211 yards of total offense, including 743 passing, and 23 total scores.

3. IOWA CITY REGINA FOOTBALL (6-1)

The Regals closed the regular season with a dominant 56-19 over Highland. Decisive victories have been common for Regina, which is second in the final Class A rankings. The Regals won their district, outscoring district foes, 264-83, which is a 36.3 average margin of victory. Regina’s high-powered offense is a big reason why, ranking among the Class A leaders in passing and all-purpose yardage and passing and total touchdowns. Ashton Cook leads the class with 1,529 passing yards. His 16 passing TDs is second with 12 to Alec Wick, who is tops in receiving scores and yards (725). Running back Theo Kolie scored four more TDs against Highland, giving him 21 total this season and tying for second in the class. Regina received a bye and faces the winner between Columbus Community and Wapello in round two.

4. C.R. XAVIER FOOTBALL/VOLLEYBALL (7-0/21-5)

No complaints were received so Xavier’s football and volleyball teams will remained married for the list. The Saints football team capped the regular season with a 39-0 triumph over Benton Community, securing their five unbeaten regular season in six seasons. Top-ranked Xavier earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Marion and Clear Creek Amana next week. The Saints defense has only allowed 92 passing yards a contest, holding opponents under 14 points per game. Jaxon Rexroth is tied for second in 3A with 24 TDs. The volleyball program reclaimed the top spot in the IGHSAU Class 4A rankings, replacing Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Saints beat 5A No. 7 Ankeny Centennial and lost a five-set match to top-ranked West Des Moines Dowling. They swept Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday and will close the regular season at Iowa City Liberty on Saturday. Maya Karl is second in 4A with a .384 kill efficiency, while Anika Ivester leads the class 96 blocks. Jazmine Yamilkoski’s 718 assists ranks among 4A leaders.

5. IOWA CITY LIBERTY (18-2)

The Lightning are ranked sixth in Class 5A. After a 23-day hiatus, the Lightning have played 18 matches since Sept. 26, winning 17. Liberty has won 10 straight matches, posting a 3-0 mark at their Mississippi Valley Conference quad Tuesday. They can stamp themselves as the best in the MVC with matches at Cedar Falls (Thursday) and home against Cedar Rapids Xavier (Saturday). Sophomore Cassidy Hartmann leads the team with 203 kills, converting on a .356 clip. Shelby Kimm has added 129 kills and a team-high 37 blocks. Her 30 solo blocks is fourth in 5A. Liberty is fifth in 5A with a .278 kill efficiency.

