Fun Facts: Iowa-Michigan, the Ken Burns edition

Games between two Top 25 college football teams are fun, and so are the facts about.

Iowa and Michigan. Hey, why don’t we call this Fun Facts?

1. The 2010s are the only decade in which Iowa has the advantage over Michigan. The Hawkeyes have won four of the five meetings this decade (and five of the last six). Iowa is 7-5 against Michigan under Kirk Ferentz.

2. Entering this season, the Hawkeyes and Wolverines were both 48-35 in the Big Ten from 2009 to 2018.

3. Iowa is in the top five nationally in scoring defense, total defense, time of possession, fewest fumbles lost, fewest first downs allowed per game, and fewest plays of 10-plus yards allowed

4. Iowa has three running backs averaging over 50 rushing yards per game.

5. The most-recent Big Ten game both teams have played was a shutout win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights gained 125 yards against Iowa, 152 against Michigan. Rutgers isn’t good.

6. Only four quarterbacks in the nation have thrown more passes without an interception this season than Iowa’s Nate Stanley (118).

7. Michigan has lost seven fumbles through four games. Last season, it was tied for the fewest fumbles lost in the nation with three.

8. Last Saturday, the Hawkeyes and Wolverines had three defensive starters from Michigan apiece.

9. Michigan is 4-11 against Top 15 teams under Jim Harbaugh.

10. Harbaugh is going for his 100th win as a college coach. He was 29-6 at San Diego and 29-21 at Stanford, and is 41-15 at Michigan. His NFL record as a coach is 44-19-1.

11. Harbaugh was a starting quarterback for Ted Marchibroda at Indianapolis in 1994 and 1995. Ferentz was the offensive line coach for Marchibroda in Baltimore from 1996 to 1998.

12. Three of Iowa’s four games lasted 3:05 or 3:06. The other, at Iowa State, was 5:53.

13. This game is Michigan’s Homecoming. Iowa won the last two times it was the Wolverines’ Homecoming opponent, in 2002 and 2010.

14. In August, Sports Illustrated declared Michigan’s “The Victors” as the greatest fight song in college football history.

15. Filmmaker Ken Burns once lived in Ann Arbor. His father taught at Michigan.

16. Anyone remember this?