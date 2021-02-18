From spectating to scrapping: Ed-Co's Dawson Bergan makes successful state wrestling debut

DES MOINES — Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan traded spectating for scrapping.

A year ago, he sat in the stands to watch his teammate compete at the state wrestling tournament. Bergan left determined to return this season as a participant.

“Every practice just thinking about how I got destroyed down there last year,” Bergan said. “It made me want to get better and better.

“I was kind of bummed. I got fourth at districts. I’ve got something to prove.”

Not only did he qualify, but the sophomore 113-pounder enjoyed a successful debut in the first round of the Class 1A state meet Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. Bergan overcame some early jitters for an 11-5 victory over Colfax-Mingo’s seventh-ranked Noah Strohmeyer.

“It was nice,” Bergan said. “I’ve never been here before. It was good to get some good competition right away to get me ready for the next one coming up that’s even harder.”

The experience contained some jitters to start. Bergan was delayed slightly to the mat, needing to fix his uniform straps. He surrendered the opening takedown before he got rolling.

Bergan (42-5) responded with 10 straight points, adding a takedown and turn for two nearfall at the end of the first. Another takedown and three nearfall points to close the second allowed him to pull away.

The performance demonstrated the scrappy nature, according to his coaches.

“Do whatever you can to win,” Bergan said. “Come out with a (win).”

Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit (29-3) awaits. The two wrestled the last two weekends. Schmit won both.

“I know him,” Bergan said. “He was at sectional and district with me. … Think about my matches the last time I wrestled him and go from there.”

Lisbon sends 8 to quarterfinals

Second-ranked Lisbon advanced eight wrestlers to the quarterfinals. The Lions were second after the opening session, posting a 10-4 record. They have two alive in consolations, trailing Don Bosco, 41-31. Logan-Magnolia was eight points back in third.

“It was a pretty good session,” Lisbon Coach Brad Smith said. “We should be good. We just have to keep everybody in as long as we possibly can and keep advancing the guys on the front side.”

The Lions tallied 14 bonus points, including pins from state champion Brandon Paez (120), two-time champion Robert Avila Jr. at 145, Lincoln Holub (152), Cole Clark at 220 and heavyweight Brant Baltes. Cade Siebrecht (126), Max Kohl at 160 and top-seeded 195-pounder Truman Krob added major decisions.

“Paez is our leadoff guy now and that carried on to Cade,” said Smith, noting Kohl has wrestled well. “Clark has been doing it all year. Brant has been doing it all year. They are both undefeated. Of course, Robert is almost untouchable.”

Midland goes 3-for-3 in first round

Midland joined Lisbon in the top 10. The Eagles were tied for 10th with 12 points after the first day, going 3-for-3 and winning each by pin. Sixth-ranked 126-pounder Damon Huston trounced Colfax-Mingo’s John McGill in 2:26. Caden Ballou followed with a second-period fall over East Mills Jackson Wray at 160. Cayden Miller (182) decked Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Wulfekuhle in 1:11.

TJ Lau is back at state and not satisfied

East Buchanan’s T.J. Lau was a state qualifier two years ago and returned after a year hiatus. He scored two first-period takedowns and finished with a ride out in the third for a 4-1 decision over Pekin’s Cael Baker at 152.

“I personally didn’t feel I wrestled the best I can,” Lau said. “I have to come back better.”

Lau (42-1) waited a while to claim that first state victory. One win isn’t the goal. He wants to win it all.

“I’ve been practicing and going hard every day just to get to this moment,” Lau said. “I want to be at the top. Every day just push yourself. You want to be No. 1. It’s the whole goal to come into this tournament is to be the best.”

Class 1A team scores

1. Don Bosco 41

2. Lisbon 31

3. Logan-Magnolia 23

4. West Sioux 17.5

5. Lake Mills 16

6. Underwood 14.5

T-7. Waterloo Columbus 14

T-7. Nashua-Plainfield 14

9. Wilton 13

T-10. Midland 12

T-10. New London 10

T-10. Oakland Riverside 10

Class 1A first round results

106 first round

No. 1 Kale Petersen (West Fork) pinned Rylan Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas), 1:06

No. 5 Tegan Slaybaugh (Guthrie Center ACGC) dec. Easton Schlabaugh (Highland), 10-8

No. 8 Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) pinned Dalton Ervin (Moravia), 3:08

No. 10 Brody Brisker (Wilton) tech. Evan Toothroyd (West Hancock), 4:59 (19-4)

No. 6 Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) dec. Trace Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 6-1

No. 7 Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield), 2:45

No. 9 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) major dec. Kolton Munson (Ogden), 13-1

No. 2 Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) pinned Brayden Peterson (Belle Plaine), 3:11

113 first round

No. 2 Garrett Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Landon Hanson (West Monona), 0:41

No. 9 Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) dec. No. 10 Gavin Reed (Waterloo Columbus), 6-5

No. 3 Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard) tech. Garrett Burkle (Wilton), 5:46 (19-3)

No. 5 Bryce Thompson (Highland) tech. Zach Williams (Council Bluffs St. Albert), 5:27 (16-1)

No. 4 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) pinned Keyton Remsburg (South Hamilton), 4:38

No. 6 Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg) dec. No. 7 Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo), 11-5

No. 8 John Schroder (Oakland Riverside) pinned Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia), 1:15

No. 1 Braden Graff (West Sioux) pinned Gentry Watson (Lynnville-Sully), 0:46

120 first round

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New London) tech. Kaden Abbas (Ackley AGWSR), 3:08 (20-4)

No. 9 Kellen Smith (West Hancock) major dec. Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area), 12-1

No. 10 Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) pinned Blaine McGraw (Alburnett), 4:58

No. 3 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) tech. Ryan Duckett (Fort Dodge St. Edmond), 4:00 (16-0)

No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside) pinned Paul De Jong (North Mahaska), 0:30

No. 6 Cade Cook (North Linn) pinned Ethan Gast (Durant), 3:03

No. 8 Tanner Arjes (North Butler/Clarksville) dec. Trever Freiburger (Cascade), 4-3

No. 2 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) pinned Riley Radke (Missouri Valley), 1:05

126 first round

No. 1 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) pinned Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley), 1:11

Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) dec. No. 7 Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 5-3

No. 10 Ryan Steinlage (Interstate 35) dec. Kale Munson (Ogden), 12-8

No. 3 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) tech. Brody Neighbor (Alburnett), 4:40 (16-1)

No. 6 Damon Huston (Midland) pinned John McGill (Colfax-Mingo), 2:25

No. 4 Cameron Clark (West Sioux) dec. No. 8 Brooks Meyer (Denver), 5-0

No. 5 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) major dec. Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek), 11-1

No. 2 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) pinned Nick Schmidt (Dyersville Beckman), 1:44

132 first round

No. 1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) pinned Dylan Barenz (Alburnett), 1:04

No. 4 Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central) pinned Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr), 3:45

No. 5 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) major dec. Gunnar Larsen (Guthrie Center ACGC), 8-0

No. 7 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) pinned Reuben Smith (Interstate 35), 2:14

No. 3 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) pinned Brock Mathers (Central Springs), 1:15

No. 10 Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon), 4:59

No. 8 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) dec. No. 9 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn), 11-4

No. 2 Gable Porter (Underwood) pinned Kitt Lundy (Pleasantville), 5:05

138 first round

No. 1 Kael Brisker (Wilton) tech. Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon), 2:39 (22-6)

No. 5 Westin Allen (Underwood) major dec. No. 9 Karter Decker (MFL MarMac), 20-7

No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. Damon Schmid (Kingsley-Pierson), 1-0

Sam Hackett (Waterloo Columbus) pinned No. 4 Isaac Schimmels (Denver), 3:05

No. 3 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) pinned Nick Steinlage (Interstate 35), 3:32

No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) dec. Nolan Moore (Oakland Riverside), 6-3

No. 8 Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) major dec. Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills), 9-1

No. 2 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) tech. Matt Peters (Lawton-Bronson), 6:00 (18-3)

145 first round

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Avery McCloud (Ogden), 1:02

Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) pinned No. 5 Max McGill (Woodbury Central), 2:56

Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) major dec. Kevin King (South Central Calhoun), 10-0

No. 8 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) major dec. No. 7 Carson Klostermann (Alburnett), 15-3

No. 2 Dominic Lopez (New London) tech. Duncan Clark (Treynor), 4:33 (18-2)

No. 4 Nick Hageman (Dyersville Beckman) dec. No. 10 McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield), 4-0

No. 6 Garrett Sarringar (Sibley-Ocheyedan) dec. Jackson Cobb (Wayne), 8-4

No. 3 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned Sam Aitchison (Iowa City Regina), 3:22

152 first round

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) pinned Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley), 2:28

No. 7 Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) pinned Cale Rowley (Guthrie Center ACGC), 1:16

No. 3 Jace Mulder (Western Christian) major dec. No. 10 Ben Foelske (Denver), 12-3

No. 4 Lawson Losee (Riceville) dec. Kane Zuehl (West Hancock), 5-2

No. 6 Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) dec. Colton Cruse (Wilton), 4-2

No. 5 TJ Lau (East Buchanan) dec. Cael Baker (Pekin), 4-1

No. 8 Josh Glendening (New London) dec. Brett Peterson (Lake Mills), 6-4

No. 2 Maximus Magayna (Waterloo Columbus) pinned Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett), 1:52

160 first round

No. 3 Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) pinned Jarin Petyon (North Linn), 2:58

No. 10 Caden Ballou (Midland) pinned Jackson Wray (East Mills), 2:55

No. 5 Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) pinned Garrison Gettler (Avoca AHSTW), 3:43

No. 2 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) pinned Kaden Shirk (Wilton), 2:50

No. 1 Tate Entriken (Hudson) pinned No. 7 Connor Golston (Moravia), 3:59

No. 9 Bryer Subject (West Hancock) won in SV-1 over No. 6 Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys), 8-6

Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) dec. Kole Reis (Kingsley-Pierson), 9-3

No. 4 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) pinned Garrett Quirk (East Sac County), 0:54

170 first round

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) pinned Boden Pickle (New London), 1:46

Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) dec. No. 7 Kolby Scott (Mapleton MVAOCOU), 7-4

No. 5 Dahson DeJong (Sibley-Ocheyedan) pinned Cade Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota), 6:32

No. 3 Cael McLaren (Council Bluffs St. Albert) pinned Tate Fults (East Buhanan), 5:24

No. 8 Max Kohl (Lisbon) major dec. Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley), 9-1

No. 10 Carson Hartz (Waterloo Columbus) major dec. No. 2 Lane Swenson (South Hamilton), 10-2

No. 6 Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina) dec. No. 9 Bowen Munger (Starmont), 5-4

No. 4 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) pinned Lane Kenny (Akron-Westfield), 1:30

182 first round

No. 1 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) pinned Brennen Graber (Denver), 2:41

Brent Greenfield (South Hamilton) pinned Brody Sampson (Collins-Maxwell), 4:40

No. 3 Carson Lynott (West Sioux) pinned Kaiden Hendricks (Oakland Riverside), 1:29

No. 7 Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central) dec. No. 10 Jamien Moore (Lisbon), 5-3

No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) pinned Brody Hoyt (Iowa Valley), 1:31

No. 9 Cayden Miller (Midland) pinned Nick Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman), 1:11

No. 6 Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) dec. No. 8 Mason Juhl (Pekin), 7-3

No. 4 Jackson Dewald (Westwood) pinned Sendeska Kalskett (West Monona), 3:56

195 first round

No. 6 Truman Krob (Lisbon) major dec. Cooper Nielsen (Audubon), 11-2

Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville Beckman) tech. Brandon Mier (Alta-Aurelia), 3:52 (19-3)

No. 9 Blake Brocka (Tripoli) pinned Cade Streigle (Sigourney-Keota), 2:47

Ronan Poynton (Iowa City Regina) pinned No. 8 Currey Jacobs (New London), 5:49

No. 5 Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) tech. Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 4:55 (24-9)

No. 2 Mathew Francis (West Hancock) dec. No. 4 Trevor Thompson (South Hamilton), 6-0

Eddie Vlcek (Oakland Riverside) pinned No. 10 Jeramie Kane (BGM), 0:40

No. 1 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) pinned Ben O’Neill (Council Bluffs St. Albert), 1:05

220 first round

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) pinned Tyrrell Hughes (Wilton), 1:09

No. 8 Sage Hulshizer (Saint Ansgar) pinned Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35), 1:40

No. 6 Jared Thiy (Don Bosco) pinned Kolby Morris (Alburnett), 2:40

No. 4 Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek) pinned No. 9 Chris Gardner (Underwood), 5:29

No. 3 Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) pinned Megaeska Kalskett (West Monona), 5:21

No. 7 Luke Recker (East Buchanan) dec. No. 10 Louis Hamlett (Starmont), 7-1

No. 5 Cole Kelly (West Hancock) major dec. Jayden Soard (South Central Calhoun), 14-5

No. 2 Derek Anderson (Hinton) pinned Brant Tedrow (Van Buren County), 1:30

Hwt. first round

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler/Clarksville) pinned Landan Provino (WACO), 0:38

Easton Eledge (Underwood) pinned Cody Fox (East Buchanan), 2:36

No. 3 Brant Baltes (Lisbon) pinned Mitchel Marr (Riceville), 5:50

No. 4 Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) pinned Justin Rupnow (East Sac County), 2:34

No. 5 Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) pinned Jason Koopman (Dyersville Beckman), 1:01

No. 9 Trevor Kruse (North Union) major dec. Matthew Kauffman (Pleasantville), 10-0

Trace Goemaat (North Mahaska) pinned No. 6 Mack Ortner (Don Bosco), 2:29

No. 2 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) pinned Aiden McFadden (Baxter), 1:51

